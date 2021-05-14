Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (BusinessWire India): The 'new normal' is a world where Covid is cause of concern one's own home has proved to be the most secure place to be.

For Indians, be they domestic or NRIs, buying real estate is sentiment-driven, and this Akshaya Tritiya one should see home buying surge on both aspects - a need for a safe haven and as a festive fervour resulting in a sentiment- powered upsurge.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder, and MD, Hiranandani Group mentioned that "Akshaya Tritiya has always been an auspicious time for Indians, and home seekers believe booking their dream home on this opportune day attracts fortune and prosperity.

Homes have proved to extend stability and solace amid the pandemic life and owning the right one that upgrades your quality of living is a must. Hiranandani homes are now available at never-seen-before prices across our projects in Mumbai and MMR."

The aspect of being stable and secure in one's own home has led various segments of users like the new age millennials opting to make the shift from renting to buying their own property. The festive season fuels home buying within conducive market conditions such as the decadal low interest rates today, loan against 80% of property value, the customer friendly pricing patterns, and innovative payment schemes to log the sales.

This time around, the Akshaya Tritiya festive mood is just right to buy your dream 'Hiranandani Home' - an opportunity not to be missed. With the reducing numbers of ready to move homes as well as the choice apartments in under construction projects being snapped up, it makes sense for the smart home buyer to zero in on their 'dream home' and make it a reality on this festive day.

Over the past few months, one can see how the smart home buyer keeps ahead of the market trends. It is about not missing out on a good real estate deal, and well-informed home seekers realise the scenario as being 'never-again' and 'too good to miss'. Home seekers should ensure they buy homes from branded developers with proven track record and stable financial health to ensure timely possession.

Buying a home in either of these townships will be akin to the home buyer taking oneself to the next social and comfort level. The unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has brought out the value of owning a house which incorporates parameters of comfort, convenience, and community living in the new normal life, which encompasses work, study, and wellness from home. On Akshaya Tritiya, the property market offers an excellent value proposition meeting both, sentiments as also the end goals of the home seekers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)