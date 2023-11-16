PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Fiberweb (India) Ltd. a 100% EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced its unaudited Q2 FY24 result.

H1 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

- Total Income for the H1 FY24 stood at Rs 50.99 crore.

- EBITDA for the H1 FY24 stood at Rs 4.95 crore.

- EBITDA Margin for the H1 FY24 stood at 9.71%

- PAT for the H1 FY24 stood at Rs 2.20 crore.

- PAT Margin for the H1 FY24 stood at 4.32%

- EPS for the H1 FY24 stood at Rs 0.77

Q2 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

- Total Income for the Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 20.99 crore.

- EBITDA for the Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 2.55 crore.

- EBITDA Margin for the Q2 FY24 stood at 12.13%

- PAT for the Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 1.27 crore.

- PAT Margin for the Q2 FY24 stood at 6.05%

- EPS for the Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 0.44

Speaking on the occasion Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd said, "The first half of FY24 has displayed promising growth, with a notable uptick in the demand for our products. We've also observed a significant improvement in margins during the second quarter of FY24, primarily attributed to our enhanced operational efficiency.

We maintain an optimistic outlook for the remainder of FY24, as we anticipate a continued increase in demand for our products, which we believe will serve as a significant driver for overall growth."

