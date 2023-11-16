Twinkling Watermelon has concluded and so has our zeal to watch anything else. It's a time travel story and we have watched countless interpretations of that. So why is this Korean drama giving us withdrawal symptoms? Well, Twinkling Watermelon retains its simplicity despite being sci-fi. It's just reliving the past, friendship, bonding, promises, hopes for a better future and some old-school music. The fact the writers didn't let the sci-fi bit overpower the crux of the story worked really well with us. Twinkling Watermelon: 5 Moments From Ryeoun, Seol In-Ah, Choi Hyun Wook Series We Want To Experience IRL.

Now that Twinkling Watermelon has come to an end, we feel it's time to talk about a few finale moments that ripped apart our hearts and then healed them too. Guess that magic of good writing.

The realisation

Yi Chan of 2023, played by Choi Won Young, stumbles upon the cassette from the 90s. He realises he had met his son as his friend when he was young, which was played by Choi Hyun Wook. We always wondered if the adult Yi Chan will ever recognise his son as his friend from the past and how that scene would pan out. While we would have wanted a little more drama perhaps, we like the subtle acceptance and acknowledgement on adult Yi Chan's face as well.

I think 2023 YiChan finally realized that the EunGyeol he met in 1995 was telling the truth about being his son from the future and he realized he had the chance to hear his son perform👀✨#TwinklingWatermelon #TwinklingWatermelonEp16 pic.twitter.com/XrbwGeiJzh — Andrea Gomez (@AndreaGomez137) November 14, 2023

Some souls were saved

It's true that Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) couldn't save his father from losing his hearing but he did help Yi Chan preserve his friendships. We loved this transition, this conversation and the laughter all around.

THE TRANSITION THO😭😭 them being successful in their own way and still hanging out with eo is the only thing i needed ─ #TwinklingWatermelon #TwinklingWatermelonEP16pic.twitter.com/YQKZCvcAEj — zey🦄🍉 (@zeeyizee) November 14, 2023

A Father's redemption

Cheong-ah, as a teenager played by Shin Eun Soo, suffered a lot because of being locked up. Her father's eventual realisation and then this bonding, will warm many a hearts. Love can heal if you know how to love. The shock on his face to realise that he made his daughter smile genuinely for the first time is something we rejoiced wholeheartedly.

CHEONGAH FINALLY SMILED IN FRONT OF HER DAD BUT OKAY WHO'S GOING TO TELL HER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️‍🩹#TwinklingWatermelon #TwinklingWatermelonEP16pic.twitter.com/tVXi9b5DzO — 🌙🏝️🍉 (@kimyoungdaes) November 14, 2023

God the heartbreak!

Yi Chan losing his hearing abilities made us cry too. A man who loved music will never be able to hear it. That loss is just beyond unbearable.

“I was always so busy cooking for others, that I never once properly fed you or clothed you. You never even experienced your parents’ love, and yet I always picked on you. I’ve never once warmly embraced you.” WATERFALL IN MY EYES#TwinklingWatermelon #TwinklingWatermelonEp16 pic.twitter.com/l4nlQD5Qbw — ann.🍉 (@dohyunfox) November 14, 2023

And then he cried!

Eun Gyeol tried to stop himself from crying at several instances in this series but when he finally broke down, we were a mess. My Demon: NewJeans Set To Release OST 'Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day' for Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang’s K-Drama!.

He didn't ask much, just his dad listen to his music, hear his cries, call him son, continue singing with him, make pancakes in rain, you can't even give those simple things to him? I HATE Y'ALL😭#TwinklingWatermelonEp15 #TwinklingWatermelon pic.twitter.com/xb0M9jxL8u — 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒎 (@Starwings45) November 13, 2023

Twinkling Watermelon has surely ended but it will stay in our hearts as one of the best Korean dramas of 2023. This year we found it quite difficult to find one favourite and finally we have one.

