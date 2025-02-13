BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 13: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) and the Hospitality Purchasing Managers' Forum (HPMF), reinforcing its commitment to the agriculture, food and beverage industry. Speaking on this transformative initiative, Rakesh Banga, Founder & Director of FIFI, stated, "Now, more than ever, collaboration is the key to driving progress in the Agri, F&B sector. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. The HoReCa industry is experiencing a transformative blend of Indian and global flavors, underscoring the necessity for high-quality ingredients and strong alliances between industry professionals. Just as artists require the finest tools to create masterpieces, we are committed to providing the resources that will enable culinary professionals to craft experiences that the entire nation can relish."

This landmark partnership comes at a pivotal time, as FIFI prepares to unveil its largest International Pavilion at AAHAR 2025. The highly anticipated FIFI Pavilion, set to be showcased in Hall 1 of Bharat Mandapam, will be a hub of global F&B innovations. Featuring over 200+ exhibitors and 10 country participations, the pavilion will introduce the first-ever Madhu Mandapam & Sommelier Theatre at AAHAR, alongside gourmet premium international F&B pavilion, world-class culinary pavilion, and exciting daily lucky draws, including Gold Coins and others.

Echoing these sentiments, Uday Chugh remarked, "The hospitality and food sectors are inseparable, and FIFI members serve as the crucial link between suppliers of high quality national and international ingredients and the industry. This collaboration will help hospitality professionals, service their target audience in more streamlined and efficient manner."

With this MOU, FIFI aims to create a stronger, more dynamic platform for its members and stakeholders by working in alliance with ICF and HPMF. The collaboration focuses on enhancing culinary experiences, promoting global ingredients, facilitating sponsorships, and increasing engagement between international suppliers and the Indian market.

Ambassador Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India, emphasized FIFI's pivotal role in driving global F&B trade and fostering Chile-India bilateral relations. He highlighted that with rising demand for the global flavors, Chilean products are poised to make a stronger impact in the Indian market. This initiative marks a significant step toward deeper trade ties and enriched gastronomic experiences.

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of the Indian Culinary Forum, added, "By joining hands with FIFI, we are set to revolutionize the way culinary activities are conducted in India. This partnership will foster creativity, introduce global ingredients, and elevate the standards of our culinary offerings."

