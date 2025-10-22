BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: The Federation of Indian Emigrants Management Councils & Associations (FIMCA.in) -- representing over 1,500 licensed overseas recruitment agencies across Mumbai and Maharashtra -- has urged Members of Parliament to support critical reforms in the draft Overseas Mobility (Facilitation & Welfare) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The proposed Bill is a significant and progressive step towards modernizing India's overseas employment architecture, promoting safe, legal, and ethical migration while enhancing the protection of Indian workers abroad. FIMCA has submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations to the MEA to strengthen implementation and ensure balanced regulation that benefits both workers and legitimate recruitment agencies.

Key Recommendations by FIMCA

1. Continuity of Licensed Recruiting Agents:

Provide for the automatic transition of valid Recruiting Agent (RA) licences under the Emigration Act, 1983, into the new Overseas Placement Agency (OPA) regime, allowing a 12-18 month transition period to safeguard legitimate agencies and prevent disruption.

2. Mandatory eMigrate Registration:

Extend eMigrate registration to all Indian citizens travelling overseas for employment, paid internships, and training -- including to newer destination regions such as Eastern Europe, CIS countries, and Israel -- to improve transparency and worker protection.

3. Non-Monopolistic Implementation:

Amend Section 15 of the draft Bill to prevent any monopolistic control over government-to-government (G2G) programmes. Empanelment for overseas recruitment should be open, competitive, and transparent under MEA supervision.

4. Proportionate Penalty Framework:

Rationalize the proposed penalties (Rs. 5-20 lakh) by distinguishing between administrative and criminal offences, ensuring due process, prior notice, and appeal mechanisms.

5. Recognizing Mumbai as India's Global Mobility Hub:

Establish a Regional Overseas Mobility & Welfare Centre in Mumbai to serve as the western headquarters for safe migration, employer facilitation, and inter-state coordination.

Statement by FIMCA

"India's overseas recruitment industry is a cornerstone of our nation's employment and remittance ecosystem. With over 1,500 licensed agencies based in Mumbai alone, this city is uniquely positioned to serve as the hub of India's global mobility ecosystem. Our recommendations strike a fair balance between worker welfare and sustainable business continuity -- aligning with the government's vision for ethical, transparent, and legal migration," said Alijan Rajan, Director and spokesperson, FIMCA.

FIMCA has written to Members of Parliament from Mumbai, Maharashtra, seeking their support to advocate these amendments during parliamentary deliberations on the Bill. The Federation reaffirmed its commitment to work closely with the MEA, IPEPCIL, SEPC, and Indian Missions abroad to strengthen India's migration governance and ensure safe, dignified overseas employment.

