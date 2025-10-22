Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: A sensational PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 hangs in the balance as the action goes into Day 3 of the contest in Rawalpindi. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has witnessed the reigning world Test champions coming up with a fighting effort on Day 2 after Pakistan were bowled out for just 333 runs. Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Resuming the innings at 259/5 on PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2, Pakistan were bowled out for 333 runs in their first innings with Keshav Maharaj leading South Africa's charge with a brilliant seven-wicket haul (7/102). South Africa, in response, scored 185/4 at stumps with Tristan Stubbs being the best batter for the Proteas, with an unbeaten 68. How To Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match on TV

Tony de Zorzi, the centurion in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Lahore, stood out with a 55-run knock as well. For Pakistan, debutant Asif Afridi took two wickets (2/61) while Shaheen Afridi (1/43) and Sajid Khan (1/55) got one each.

South Africa would look to build on the budding partnership between Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne in a bid to cut down Pakistan's lead, which is 148 runs. For South Africa to take a solid first innings lead or even get close to the Pakistan total, they would need the Tristan Stubbs-Kyle Verreynne partnership to flourish. From Pakistan's point of view, early wickets on Day 3 will tilt the game in their favour big time. PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps; Keshav Maharaj's 7-Wicket Haul, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs' Half-Centuries Keep Proteas Evenly Matched Against Hosts

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen