New Delhi [India], December 8: LestacWorld, an innovative travel startup founded by Indian travel enthusiasts, is evolving how Indians experience Finland. Established in 2015, the company has rapidly expanded its reach from its roots in India to establishing bases in the USA and Indonesia.

LestacWorld aims to bridge the gap for Indian travellers who are eager to explore Finland by providing them with affordable and accessible tour packages. Co-founder Adit Sarin emphasises the challenges Indian travellers face on a day-to-day basis while planning the Finland tour from India. To address this gap, LestacWorld commenced catering to the Indian market, simultaneously operating for the USA and Indonesia travellers, offering its services globally.

Adit further added that users from around the globe are booking directly from their website. Clients visit the website and tell their requirements on the chat. All their queries are instantly addressed by implementing advanced technology and sharing a customised quote.

Ruchita Bhatt, another co-founder of LestacWorld, underscores the company's commitment to professionalism, local presence in Finland, and a user-friendly website targeting customers worldwide in their respective currencies. The company boasts a legally registered status, with teams operating in the USA and Indonesia and a dedicated local customer support team in Finland reachable at (+358 45 73962900).

LestacWorld's success stories are not just claims but are echoed through testimonials from satisfied customers like Rohini Puttu.

Rohini, an IT professional from Bangalore, shares her transformative experience of exploring the Finland tour from India with LestacWorld, breaking the misconception that extreme Finnish winters are insurmountable for South Indians.

The journey began when Rohini and her husband, inspired by the allure of the Northern Lights, sought a unique travel destination. Despite initial hesitations, they discovered LestacWorld through a couple who successfully toured Finland from India. This couple, Ramanujan and Ritu, provided valuable insights and referred Rohini to LestacWorld.

The search for a reliable travel agency intensified as Rohini received quotes from multiple vendors. Disheartened by the lack of destination knowledge and customer-centric approach, Rohini reconnected with LestacWorld.

A one-on-one 90-minute call with Lestacworld's Executive provided comprehensive answers to Rohini's queries:

- Ideal time to visit Finland for Northern Lights.

- Ideal duration of the Finland tour from India.

- Consider the Scandinavian part in the itinerary.

- Schengen visa possibilities.

- Iceland versus Finland for Northern Lights.

- Estimated expenses for the tour, including flights.

- Transportation modes within Finland.

Rohini and her husband chose LestacWorld for their Finland tour from India, a decision solidified by a reasonable quote of INR 3,95,000 per person, covering flights, stay, transportation, and curated experiences like husky rides and the Icebreaker tour.

The precisely planned itinerary included visits to Helsinki, Rovaniemi, Kemi, and more, culminating in an unforgettable journey that surpassed their expectations. Finn Air facilitated their travel, and accommodations ranged from Holiday Inn Helsinki City Centre to the Arctic Snow Hotel & Glass Igloos and Scandic Kemi.

Rohini concludes her testimonial by expressing her newfound love for Finland and recommending LestacWorld to anyone seeking a leisurely and enriching Finnish adventure. LestacWorld is the gateway to a memorable experience for those aspiring to witness the enchanting Northern Lights.

For more information, please visit:-https://lestacworld.com/location/europe/finland

Or connect with them - +91-91460-96727

