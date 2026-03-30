New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A recent report by Fitch Ratings has flagged heightened risks in India's gold-loan segment following a decline in gold prices, underscoring the need for robust risk controls among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

In its latest assessment, Fitch said that falling gold prices could erode the value of collateral backing gold loans, potentially weakening lenders' recovery prospects in the event of borrower defaults. "A decline in gold prices puts pressure on collateral coverage and increases the importance of active risk management," the agency noted.

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Gold prices have lost about 15% so far this month, marking its steepest monthly fall since October 2008, pressured by a stronger US dollar, which has gained more than 2% since the West Asia crisis began on February 28.

Gold loans, widely used in India for short-term liquidity, are typically secured against household gold jewellery. Lenders usually maintain loan-to-value (LTV) ratios within regulatory thresholds, which helps cushion against price volatility. However, Fitch cautioned that a sharp or sustained drop in prices could still expose vulnerabilities, particularly for lenders with less stringent underwriting practices.

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"Indian gold-loan providers benefit from frequent collateral revaluation and established auction processes, which support timely recovery," Fitch said, adding that these mechanisms have historically helped mitigate credit losses even during periods of volatility.

The report highlighted that larger, established players in the segment tend to follow conservative lending norms, including lower LTV ratios and tighter monitoring systems. In contrast, smaller or rapidly growing lenders may face greater pressure if gold prices decline significantly, especially if risk controls are not adequately enforced.

Fitch also pointed to the role of regulatory oversight in strengthening the sector. Guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India on LTV caps and auction timelines have contributed to improved discipline and transparency in gold-loan operations.

"Regulatory frameworks in India have enhanced the resilience of the gold-loan sector, but continued vigilance is warranted," the agency said.

Despite the near-term risks, Fitch maintained that the overall outlook for the sector remains stable, supported by strong demand for secured lending and the cultural affinity for gold in India. However, it emphasised that lenders must remain cautious in managing exposure and ensuring adequate buffers against commodity price fluctuations.

"The trajectory of gold prices will remain a key monitorable for asset quality," Fitch added, warning that any prolonged downturn could test the effectiveness of existing risk controls.

The report concludes that while India's gold-loan market remains fundamentally resilient, evolving market conditions necessitate disciplined risk management to safeguard financial stability. (ANI)

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