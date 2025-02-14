VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 14: FitClub™, redefining luxury fitness in India, proudly launches its second state-of-the-art fitness center in Gurgaon, located on Golf Course Road. Unlike any other fitness destination, FitClub™ sets itself apart with an exclusive screening membership process for its clientele, catering to India's top business class and elite professionals who seek a world-class fitness and wellness experience.

FitClub™ is a luxury wellness & fitness hub designed for individuals who demand nothing but the best. Offering top-notch hospitality, FitClub™ provides an unparalleled level of personalized service, ensuring that every member experiences the highest standard of comfort, privacy, and exclusivity to its clientele in every workout.

On its journey of redefining the luxury fitness landscape in India, spanning 12000 sq ft & spread across 4 floors, FitClub™ features a dedicated cardio training, strength training area along with therapy room and meditation room, emphasizing a 360-degree approach to health and well-being. It also introduces an Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) machine, one of only two in India, delivering revolutionary muscle activation and performance enhancement.

In addition to personalized training, FitClub™ offers group classes and features a team of handpicked fitness experts, ensuring members receive expert guidance in every session. From Bhangra to Zumba, Pilates to Core Strength, the community at FitClub™ enjoys every group activity with joy. The center also provides specialized Pilates training with certified instructors, offering a comprehensive approach to flexibility, core strength, and posture with a dedicated space for the workouts and training.

FitClub™ revealed its in-house cafe, Garden Grub, known for its healthy meal options and diet conscious dishes perfect for a wholesome pre and post work out nutrition. The company has also tied up with Les Mills, a New Zealand based brand, known for it's specialised workouts in Body Pump, Body Combat and RPM.

Recognizing the unique needs of women, FitClub™ offers luxury services tailored for their unique physique with the help of expert male and female trainers. From female masseuses to lavish restrooms equipped with Spa and Sauna, FitClub™ is committed to enhance their fitness journey, from specialized training to exclusive amenities that cater to women's wellness needs.

"Our goal is to create an exclusive personalised fitness sanctuary that combines luxury, performance, and holistic wellness," said Akshay Sharma, Managing director of FitClub™. "We are on a mission to redefine the luxury fitness experience in India and around the globe that curates its clientele to maintain the highest standards of service. With our elite selection process, top-tier hospitality, and cutting-edge equipment, we are setting a new benchmark for overall fitness in India."

The launch of FitClub™ at Golf course as its second location marks a major step in FitClub™ 's expansion strategy. Through its franchise model, the brand aims to establish a nationwide network of high-quality fitness centers, offering a profitable and well-supported business opportunity for fitness entrepreneurs. With its flagship presence on Golf Course Road and an ambitious vision for growth, FitClub™ is redefining fitness for those who value exclusivity, luxury, and unmatched expertise.

The Launch was graced by the entire management of FitClub™. Akshay Sharma ( Managing Director), Gulshan Sharma (Creative Head), Surbhi Gupta ( Core Management and Operation Head), Saurabh Parnami (Head of Digital), Vikash Sharma ( Founding member of FitClub™), Sucheta Randhawa ( Business and Franchise Development Manager), Akash Kaushik ( Founding team at FitClub™), Sana Shaikh ( Head of Marketing, Bellator Group) and entire team at FitClub™.

FitClub™ is an ultra-premium fitness center under Bellator Group and a luxury wellness hub based in India that stands out with its exclusive selection criteria, luxury hospitality, and holistic approach to wellness centers. Trusted by Prime Clientele, FitClub™ is committed to creating a nationwide network of high-performance fitness centers that inspire long-term health and transformation.

