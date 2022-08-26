Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FITTR is a judgement-free digitally enabled platform that empowers individuals to adopt a sustainable lifestyle for lifelong fitness transformations for achieving their dream physique.

In line with this vision, Fittr, one of the world's largest online fitness & nutrition platforms and communities, today announced the winners of the 16th edition of its flagship Transformation Challenge (TC).

After 15 successful editions of this challenge, with 2 lac+ participants across the globe, the 16th edition has received a remarkable response with over 21,000 individuals participating in 5 categories from across the globe.

The 16th edition of Fittr's TC embodies #RuknaNahi where contestant showcased their exemplary motivation towards their fitness journey and how they want to achieve their goals with consistency, focus and commitment. TC 16 being a one of its kind, unique and inclusive challenge not only rewards men and women winning the challenge in individual categories, but encourages, senior citizens, partners and even specially-abled individuals to take up the challenge, begin their transformation journey and get rewarded for their efforts.

On the occasion Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, "At Fittr, we are on a mission to making 50 million people fit in the next decade and the transformation challenge is the perfect extension of that mission. With TC16, we wanted every participant to keep themselves motivated and have a challenging fitness journey which gives them that extra boosts and keeps them going. Here, #RuknaNahi not only pushed them out of their comfort zone to do something great but also set an inspiration for the 3 Mn+ strong Fittr community members as well. We want to congratulate each and every winner of this challenge who are living examples of the limitless capabilities we have and how we can achieve our goals under the most ordinary circumstances. We hope that Fittr's transformation challenge continues to be a source of motivation to help people lead a healthy lifestyle."

As part of the challenge, each participant was required to upload a video every week to showcase their week-on-week progress, as per the guidelines.

The participants were evaluated on multiple factors such as muscle gain, fat loss, overall conditioning, and consistency from the past transformation challenges. A panel of judges who are experts in the domain of Fitness & Nutrition and have been INFS (Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences) scholars themselves evaluated the journey to declare the winner for TC 16.

The next stage of the selection criteria included selecting top 100 followed by shortlisting the top 10 contenders. At the final stage, a poll was conducted in the community of 6,40,000+ people, where the top 10 challengers are given votes (separately for male and female) which holds 50% of the weightage., the other 50 per cent weightage was given to the score by the expert judges.

To ensure consistency, Fittr provided support to the challengers by organising knowledge led webinars for 12 weeks with a structured approach.

These webinars were led by the co-founder of the community and our Elite coach Bala Krishna Reddy. They not only covered the science-based methodologies of how to get fit but also covered the behaviour aspects such as how to stay motivated throughout the journey.

Apart from winning the gift of good health, the winners of this challenge have won cash rewards worth INR 30 lacs across categories. The Individual category is further classified into male and female, with each winner receiving INR 4 lacs. While winners of the Partner and Senior Citizen categories have received INR 2 lacs each and the Specially abled category winner took home INR 1 Lac and the runner bagged INR 50K.

