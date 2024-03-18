VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: FlexifyMe, a health and wellness innovator, is making waves after a successful appearance on Shark Tank Season 3. The company captivated the esteemed panel of Sharks with its vision, securing a substantial investment of Rs1 crore from powerhouse investors Namita Thapar and Amit Jain (Founder, Car Dekho). This impressive feat has propelled FlexifyMe's valuation to a staggering Rs40 crore, a remarkable 40% increase, marking a major milestone in their growth journey.

The Rs1 crore investment boasts a unique structure, with Rs50 lakh allocated for equity and the remaining Rs50 lakh secured as debt financing with interest details to be finalized.

Manjeet Singh, Co-Founder of FlexifyMe, said, "It's an honor to have the opportunity to present FlexifyMe on Shark Tank Season 3. Our experiences have driven us to develop a solution that can truly make a difference in people's lives. We are excited to showcase our vision and share the impact of FlexifyMe with a global audience."

FlexifyMe's mission to revolutionize pain management with natural solutions landed them a coveted spot on Shark Tank India Season 3. The journey to this pivotal moment was one of meticulous preparation. The company worked tirelessly, collaborating with internal and creative teams to craft a captivating pitch, complete with compelling elevator pitches and impactful demos. This culminated in a captivating presentation before the esteemed Sharks, whose invaluable insights proved to be a game-changer. FlexifyMe views this experience as a springboard to amplify its reach, empowering countless individuals struggling with pain.

Amit Bhayani, co-founder of FlexifyMe, "FlexifyMe represents a new era of wellness, focusing on empowering individuals to take charge of their health journey. Our participation in Shark Tank Season 3 highlights our commitment to innovation and our dedication to creating positive change in the healthcare landscape."

In conclusion, FlexifyMe's presence on Shark Tank Season 3 symbolizes a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to provide accessible and holistic healthcare solutions. With a fervent dedication to improving the well-being of individuals worldwide, FlexifyMe continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the health and wellness industry.

FlexifyMe is the brainchild of Co-Founders Amit Bhayani & Manjeet Singh, whose personal battle with Lumbar Spondylosis inspired the creation of the platform. Faced with limited success from traditional treatment methods and the daunting prospect of surgery, Singh embarked on a journey to find a natural pathway to recovery. Guided by expert Orthopaedic Doctors, Physiotherapists, and Yoga Therapists, Singh's research culminated in the development of FlexifyMe, a groundbreaking AI technology led solution for holistic healing.

FlexifyMe is dedicated to transforming the health and wellness landscape by offering natural and efficient remedies for common physical ailments. By melding traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology, FlexifyMe provides individuals with personalized and sustainable healthcare options, empowering them to take charge of their well-being.

