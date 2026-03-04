London, March 4: Nothing is prepared to officially launch its next-generation smartphones, the Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro, during a global event on March 5, 2026. The London-based technology firm has already initiated a teaser campaign, revealing a refined design language that evolves the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic. This launch marks a significant step for Nothing as it attempts to consolidate its position in the competitive mid-range and premium-tier markets with a focus on hardware synergy and visual innovation.

The upcoming series introduces a notable departure from previous models with the debut of a unified "Glyph Bar" on the rear panel, replacing the segmented LED strips seen on earlier iterations. These upgraded lights are reportedly brighter and more versatile, functioning as notification indicators, charging status bars, and customisable alerts. Beyond the visual changes, the new line-up features substantial upgrades to the internal architecture and camera systems, aiming to offer a more robust performance profile than its predecessors while maintaining the brand's minimalist software philosophy. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price, Launch Date and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be priced competitively in the Indian market, where it will be sold primarily through Flipkart. According to retail leaks, the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is anticipated to start at INR 31,999. While pricing for the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations has not been confirmed, they are expected to follow a tiered structure.

The premium Nothing Phone 4a Pro is projected to carry a starting price of approximately INR 40,000. This model is rumoured to feature a "polarising" design that further pushes the boundaries of the brand’s transparent identity. Following the global reveal tomorrow, the devices are expected to be available for purchase shortly after, with specific retail events planned for major Indian cities to coincide with the official sale commencement.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Features

The standard Nothing Phone 4a is equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid navigation and enhanced media consumption. Under the bonnet, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster data transfer speeds. It houses a large 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, ensuring extended usage cycles. The smartphone runs on the latest version of Android with the Nothing OS skin, providing a clean and bloatware-free user experience. Nothing Phone 4a Launch Date, Price and Specifications

On the imaging front, the Phone 4a features a triple rear camera configuration. This setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video conferencing, a 32-megapixel front-facing camera is integrated into the display. The Pro variant is expected to offer even higher performance levels, potentially featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a display with superior refresh rates, catering to power users and gamers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).