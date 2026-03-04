New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that merely making sarcastic comments and questioning the government is not enough, and urged the opposition to present a clear alternative vision, on opposition leaders' remarks regarding the US-Israel vs Iran conflict.

He said that as the opposition, it is their responsibility to complement the government and articulate what steps should be taken in such a sensitive situation.

Making sarcastic remarks and raising questions about the opposition is not enough. As the opposition, it is your responsibility to complement the government and present an alternative vision. It is the responsibility of the opposition to clearly explain what should be done and how it should be done. You challenge every decision of the government, but what is your own vision and how would you deal with the situation? What would you do if you were in this situation?... The opposition is raising questions at such a sensitive time and on such a sensitive issue", Paswan said.

He further questioned the opposition's approach, asking what their own strategy would be if they were in the government's position.

The Union Minister also said that the opposition is raising questions at a sensitive time and on a sensitive issue, stressing the need for responsible political discourse.

Speaking to reporters, Paswan said Holi should be a time of happiness, even as the world grapples with conflict and uncertainty.

"This is a festival of happiness. May everyone's life be filled with happiness. There are many families whose happiness has been challenged due to the circumstances of war. I hope that soon there will be an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity in the world," he said.

On the occasion of Holi, Paswan paid tribute to his late lather Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stating, "Holi was one of my father's most favourite festivals. When he was alive, he used to celebrate this festival with great joy.

Paswan's mother Reena Paswan was also present for the Holi celebration and extended her greetings.

She said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on Holi. I have always stood with Chirag Paswan and I want him to reach new heights." (ANI)

