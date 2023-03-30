Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Dipankar Biswas, Founder & CEO of FlipItMoney, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Dipankar responded, "Entrepreneurship is one of the most difficult but least celebrated career options in India. Reward like this is a token of appreciation for those who are working 24/7 to bring a positive change to society! Thanks a lot Times group for this."

Lack of financial literacy is a huge problem for Indians. According to a recent report by SEBI, less than 27 per cent Indians are financially literate. FlipItMoney is aiming to solve this problem.

FlipItMoney is a contextual multilingual investment platform for Indian investors, which simplifies finance and investments for the millennials. The fintech start-up takes pride in building one of the world's first communities of financial literates and capital market enthusiasts using AI and Data Science.

FlipItMoney is backed by Kotak Securities and a few of the top angel investors of India.

With a team of 30 plus employees spread across Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, FlipItMoney is one of the fastest-growing fintech start-ups of India with more than 1.5 million users downloading the app till date.

The experts behind FlipItMoney have created and curated a step-by-step tutorial across basic to advanced levels, to allow users to understand capital market investment. The app lets users get real-time finance, business & capital market news in 50 words and get recommendations from top brokers delivered to their phones. Users also subconsciously learn about financial planning and capital market investment through adaptive and relevant tutorials, polls, quizzes and more. FlipItMoney also paves the way for smart engagement as users interact, discuss and debate with fellow traders or business enthusiasts and are always on top of their investment game. Today, more than 1 million users are using FlipItMoney to stay updated about the business and finance world!

Talking about FlipItMoney, its Founder & CEO Dipankar Biswas said, "Financial decisions have become more and more complicated with time and yet most Indians are not equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to make smart choices with their money. The mammoth task we have in hand is to build awareness about the importance of financial literacy."

Dipankar founded FlipItMoney in 2020 with his other co-founder Diptanil Das. He is an alumnus of IIM-Kozhikode specialising in Product Strategy & Marketing. He is also a Computer Science Engineering graduate from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Dipankar has 12+ years of experience in consumer start-ups where he has scaled multiple companies from 0 to 1 across India & USA.

