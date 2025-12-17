VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today unveiled #FlipTrends2025, its annual insights report capturing the definitive shifts in the nation's digital economy. With Gen Z dictating a new era of scroll-led discovery, tier 2 cities bypassing basics to lead the demand for premiumisation and convenience moving from an occasional occurrence to an everyday reflex, FlipTrends unpacks the behaviors that hijacked group chats, broke search bars, and turned everyday interactions into a nationwide shopping revolution.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, "The insights from #FlipTrends2025 tells the story of a confident digital nation. It was the year shopping became muscle memory, Gen Z turned viral scrolls into instant trends, and Tier 2 cities led the charge in premiumisation. This clearly shows that the lines between content and commerce have blurred. As video shopping and quick commerce transition from novelties to daily habits, #FlipTrends2025 confirms that we have moved beyond mere adoption; in fact, India is now defining the global playbook for digital consumption."

Gen Z Turned 21 Lakh Searches into Trends Overnight!

A viral Y2K reel sent more than 21 lakh shoppers hunting for the look on Flipkart, with Korean-inspired styles quickly following as creator-led discovery shaped what Gen Z searched for on Flipkart. Their carts told the same story, filled with crop tops, oversized hoodies and baggy jeans, while mouth tape for sleeping unexpectedly became one of the most saved items of the year. Gaming emerged as their biggest habit, with 58% of purchases coming from the 15-24 age group led by Delhi and Kolkata, climbing to 60% in Tier 2 plus cities. In metros like Mumbai and Hyderabad, shoppers aged 25-34 drove the most of gaming purchases, and headsets made up 85% of all gaming accessories sold on Flipkart, redefining how immersive, social-first play defined Gen Z's shopping identity in 2025.

Orders Delivered Before You Can Say 'Dhaniya'

2025 was the year India treated quick commerce like muscle memory. The ₹9 fruits and vegetables on Flipkart Minutes became one of the most talked about offerings with reels and customer reviews hailing it as the ultimate hero of daily convenience. But it wasn't just veggies or groceries that got the spotlight. Midnight shoppers made vegetables, milk, chips, ice-creams and chocolates the most-added products after dark, while mood-based buys and "I need this now" moments turned Flipkart Minutes into a go-to reflex across metros and emerging cities. Products like cashews, health drink mixes, biscuits, savouries, namkeens, chips, ice-creams and aerated drinks saw a sharp lift as shoppers used Minutes not just to restock but to experiment, indulge, and solve sudden cravings. With demand peaking after 7 PM, 2025 proved that India doesn't plan its quick commerce orders. It feels them.

When Non-Metro India Started Shopping Like Metros!

Tier 2 and 3 cities powered Flipkart's strongest momentum this year, with Bardhaman, Cuttack, East Godavari, Krishna, and Medinipur emerging as top growth hubs. Shoppers here drove demand across key categories from face serums to dishwashers and electric bikes, signalling a clear shift toward premium choices. Fashion continued to anchor their carts while accessories and personal care gained traction among younger buyers. The creator economy also expanded beyond metros, with microphone sales rising 1.3 times as more users began setting up content spaces at home. In 2025, Bharat wasn't just catching up; it was leading the growth curve.

Smart Nation, Smarter Buys: Tech That Defined Shopping in 2025

India's festive shopping in September and October saw record engagement on Flipkart, with 10.3 million users interacting with video commerce every day and shoppers generating 345 million product page views daily as they browsed and compared offers. Livestream shopping continued to build momentum, with over 3 lakh orders placed during live sessions and 3.8 million users engaging with Flipkart's Infinite Feed each day to surface products through endless scroll formats. Co-branded credit card penetration also increased, accounting for 36% of all card transactions. Together, these features strengthened Flipkart's ability to offer speed, clarity, and value at scale this year.

Bharat's Big Tech Upgrade: Electronics and Appliances that powered 2025

Electronics and appliances on Flipkart showed how India learned to work and relax this year. Laptops and tablets remained popular, while gaming tablets, laptop power banks, and creator tools gained traction among shoppers seeking multi-use devices. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities drove more than half of electronics demand, showing how strongly smaller cities shaped tech purchases in 2025. Appliances followed the same quick response pattern. When air quality dropped in the north, air purifier orders on Flipkart Minutes rose 11X in November compared to early October and peaked at 13X during the same month, while overall demand on the platform climbed 1.3X month on month. India did not wait; it ordered.

Fashion's 14 Million First Timers Found Their Style Era!

Flipkart Fashion continued to be a top entry point for new users, with over 14 million customers making their first-ever transaction on the platform through fashion. The average customer age remained between 15-24 years, highlighting strong engagement from digitally savvy and style-conscious cohorts. Across demographics, people explored silhouettes like baggy jeans, oversized t-shirts, coord sets, and cargo pants with colour palettes ranging from soft pastels to bold neons, and everyday essentials that balanced function with personality. Flipkart's Gen Z-focused fashion in-app experience, SPOYL, played a defining role in shaping these trends, capturing the bold, experimental, and individual style cues of young shoppers. Metros like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune led the charge, while Tier 2 & 3 cities such as Bardhaman, Cuttack, Godavari, Kamrup, and Medinipur showed accelerated adoption. Athleisure remained a dominant theme, with sweats recording the highest growth. Accessories saw a sharp rise in demand, with earrings, bracelets, and hair accessories growing twice in demand, reflecting how shoppers are building personal looks, not just wardrobes.

India's Most Loyal Relationship in 2025? It's the Grocery Cart!

Grocery and daily essentials became one of Flipkart's most consistent shopping patterns in 2025, with male shoppers driving much of the demand across performance-led nutrition such as whey protein, gainers, creatine, amino acids, and bars. Everyday staples also grew strongly, with soaps and body wash rising by 45%, detergents by 41% and soft drinks increasing by 34% in Tier 2 cities, including Cuttack and Guwahati. Herbal tea, weight gainers and fruit crush were among the fastest-moving items of the year. What India added most often to its cart in 2025 reflected a mix of routine needs and evolving preferences across households.

The Biggest 2025 Obsession? Beauty That Feels Good Before It Looks Good

Shoppers turned to hydration-rich formulas, soft gel serums and newer skincare rituals shaped by modernised heritage habits, simplified skinimalism routines, and barrier and comfort care. K-beauty staples such as sheet masking, cloud cleansing, and dewy prep stayed part of daily use as customers gravitated toward routines that felt effective without being elaborate. Searches for kojic acid, niacinamide, lactic acid, and vitamin C continued to rise, with people choosing products for their ingredients rather than trends. Makeup leaned into hybrid formulas that paired colour with care, fragrance layering became a personalised daily ritual and haircare followed the same pattern with routines focused on growth, strength, hairfall and frizz using lighter, results-driven products.

Oddball Orders That Broke the Internet and Search Bars

India's carts in 2025 came with plot twists. The country searched for everything from shoes to iPhones, while air fryers crossed 18 lakh searches, edging past microwaves in one of the year's closest races. Brooms had an unexpected moment too, with a significant number of units shipped to cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Mangalore. The costliest cart came from a shopper in Gurgaon, who checked out with a TCL 291 cm 115 inch Ultra HD 4K Mini LED Smart Google TV worth ₹30 lakhs. And in a FlipTrends classic, a customer in Mumbai added 20 packets of Korean Ramen to a single order, perhaps enough for a marathon and the snacks between.

Built to Scale: How Flipkart Enabled Seller Success in 2025

Flipkart's marketplace saw strong seller momentum in 2025, with transacting sellers rising upwards of 25 to 30% over the past six months. The newly launched Seller Success Program helped businesses grow over 2X, supported by Flipkart tools such as NXT Insights and an upgraded Seller Hub that offered simpler onboarding, faster settlements and real-time analytics. These upgrades strengthened the foundation for thousands of businesses and helped create a seller ecosystem geared for higher growth and deeper reach.

Convenience Led the Checkout Story This Year

In 2025, Flipkart's Black subscription programme saw strong traction, with 7.6 lakh customers opting in to unlock added convenience, unique benefits, and quicker payments, a sign of increasing preference for value-driven membership experiences. Flexible and digital-first payment options continued to empower how India shopped online. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) adoption saw steady growth, UPI remained the most preferred mode of payment, especially for Gen Z, driven by ease of use, instant processing, and strong adoption across everyday categories like grocery, fashion, and beauty.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

