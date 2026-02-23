VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Florian Hurel Hair Couture opens its newest Mumbai address, bringing its couture approach to hair into a space designed around glamour, scale, and precision. The opening marks another milestone in Florian Hurel's journey as one of India's most recognisable luxury hair founders, known for translating red-carpet sensibility into elevated, experience-led salons.

At Florian Hurel Hair Couture, hair is approached as couture. The new salon extends this philosophy into a high-impact environment that blends technical mastery, reinforcing the brand's position at the intersection of beauty, fashion, and modern luxury.

Spanning 2,161 sq. ft., the salon is one of the most expansive and design-forward luxury hair spaces in Mumbai. It features 11 couture hair stations dedicated to bespoke cuts, colour, and styling, four immersive backwash units, a private Korean scalp therapy and VIP treatment room, a dedicated beauty suite, manicure and nail stations, and an in-salon cafe designed for an unhurried, high-glam experience.

Beyond its scale, the salon is shaped around a calm, contemporary design language where structure and softness exist in quiet balance. Soft curves and carved niches replace rigid geometry, allowing the architecture to feel fluid and moulded rather than constructed. A restrained monochromatic palette and hand-finished textures enhance depth without visual noise, creating a sense of clarity across the space. Indirect lighting moves gently across surfaces, washing over contours and subtle imperfections, adding warmth and dimension while avoiding high-gloss finishes. The result is an interior that feels sculptural, composed, and quietly atmospheric -- grounded in restraint yet rich in presence.

The space has been conceptualised and executed by Rii, a contemporary interior designer recognised for creating immersive, experience-led commercial environments. Interpreting Florian Hurel Hair Couture's evolving identity with clarity and restraint, Rii has moved away from conventional salon layouts to design a setting that emphasises natural flow, discretion, and clearly defined service areas. Each zone has been considered with intention, distinct in function, yet seamlessly connected, resulting in an environment that feels refined, cohesive, and intuitively elevated for the client.

Speaking about the opening, Florian Hurel (Founder, Florian Hurel Hair Couture) said: "As someone shaped by both French and Indian influences, I wanted the space to express a contemporary cultural spirit. It blends the restraint I grew up with in France with the richness and warmth I've experienced in India. For me, luxury is no longer just visual -- it's emotional. It's about creating an environment that feels layered, immersive, and intentional."

The new salon strengthens the Florian Hurel Hair Couture footprint in Mumbai with a more immersive expression of the brand's signature blend of couture craft and contemporary luxury.

About Florian Hurel

Florian Hurel is a celebrity hairstylist turned entrepreneur and the founder of Florian Hurel Hair Couture, Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa, and the luxury haircare brand fHair. Having worked with leading Bollywood icons including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, he is widely known for bringing a couture sensibility to hair and building one of India's most recognisable luxury hair brands.

