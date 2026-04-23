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Agency News Agency News India News | Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur Joins BJP Women's Protest March in Shimla, Targets Congress Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking to ANI during the march, Thakur said that women would play a decisive role in dislodging the Congress government in the state.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday joined the BJP Mahila Morcha's 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Shimla following a protest gathering by party workers.

Speaking to ANI during the march, Thakur said that women would play a decisive role in dislodging the Congress government in the state.

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He alleged that the Congress would have to 'pay a price' for opposing the women's reservation in Parliament.

Thakur claimed that women across the country, including Himachal Pradesh, feel betrayed over unfulfilled promises made by the Congress government in the state.

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"If promises were made, they should have been fulfilled. Women are now voicing their anger, and this resentment will be visible in the upcoming elections," he said.

He further asserted that in future elections in Himachal Pradesh, the strongest opposition to the Congress would come from women voters.

Commenting on the political situation in West Bengal, Thakur alleged that the state had witnessed 'jungle raj' and claimed that people had made up their minds to bring change.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, he said the current situation reflects insecurity within the ruling leadership, leading to incidents of violence.

The BJP leader expressed confidence that political change was imminent in West Bengal and said similar sentiments were building up in other parts of the country as well.

The padyatra was part of the BJP's outreach campaign aimed at mobilising women voters and highlighting issues related to governance and alleged unfulfilled promises by the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill.

During the three-day Special Session from April 16 to April 18, multiple leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, discussed the bill. Multiple Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal, also participated in the discussion.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women's reservation failed to pass in the Lok Sabha as the INDIA bloc refused to vote in favour of the delimitation process.

The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills since they were interrelated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)