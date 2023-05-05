Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): FlowerAura, India's online gifting giant, has introduced Hippo Video, a new feature allowing users to send personalized video messages and gifts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK2D2chaCk8&ab_channel=FlowerAura

Hippo Video offers a simple and user-friendly interface that makes recording and sending video messages easy. Users can record their messages on the payment confirmation page, track order page, or my order page, adding an extra touch of emotion and personality to their gifts.

In a media conversation, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura said, "We're excited to bring this innovative feature to our users, and we hope it helps them connect with their loved ones in new and meaningful ways. The joy of receiving a gift increases to many fold when there are special video messages from the sender. The excitement of knowing what the gifter has to say is what makes this feature a top-notch in uplifting the whole experience. As an online gift portal, we are en-route to the highest customer satisfaction and unforgettable experience; this newly launched feature is part of that journey."

But that's not all. Hippo Video is also secure and private. It uses end-to-end encryption and OTP verification to ensure that only the intended recipient can view the video message. A QR code is printed on the message card that the recipient can scan to access the video, and they will need to enter their details and receive an OTP on their mobile number before they can view it. Recipients will also receive video links on SMS and WhatsApp.

With its user-friendly interface and integration, Hippo Video makes sending video messages with gifts easy and convenient. Hippo Video is an innovative and personalized way to convey your emotions to the fullest and send them along with gifts. FlowerAura is quite positive about the upcoming response from the customers and firmly believes that this feature will give more to both the gifter and the receiver.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

