New Delhi, May 5: The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be launched at the 2023 Google I/O event on May 11. Now, the price of the upcoming device has been leaked online. It is expected to come with a starting price of SGD 749 (approx Rs 46,000 for the 128GB storage variant. In India, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at around Rs 35,000. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and offline retailers. Google Pixel Fold Design Revealed In New Teaser, Know Launch Date and Other Important Details Here.

Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and centrally-aligned punch-hole cut out. It will be available in Charcoal, Blue, Snow and Coral colour options. The company will likely offer several colour cover options - White, Jade, Carbon, and Blue. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold to Pixel Tablet to All-Improved Bard AI Chatbot; Here’s the List of 5 Expected Major Launches From Google on May 10.

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor and 8GB RAM. It will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with fast wired charging and wireless charging support. For selfies and video calling, the upcoming handset will feature a 13MP front camera. It will sport a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens on the back.

