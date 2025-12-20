PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: At a time when fast fashion continues to dominate the global industry, designer Gaurav Katta has emerged as a quiet yet significant force in preserving India's artisanal heritage. Through his label, Katta has consistently focused on reviving traditional craftsmanship while adapting it thoughtfully for contemporary luxury.

His work is deeply rooted in India's craft clusters, where he collaborates closely with skilled artisans to sustain and reintroduce time-honoured techniques that are gradually fading. By bridging heritage with modern design sensibilities, Katta's creations retain cultural authenticity while speaking to an international audience.

A defining element of the Gaurav Katta label is its use of real silver zardosi embroidery, a centuries-old technique historically associated with royalty. Beyond ornamentation, zardosi once functioned as a form of wealth preservation, with precious metal threads woven into garments, making them enduring objects of artistic and material value. Katta's continued use of this craft reflects a long-term commitment to preserving its integrity while recontextualising it within modern couture.

For Katta, fashion is not merely an aesthetic pursuit but a medium of storytelling where texture and technique meets tradition. His approach ensures that the artisans behind these crafts receive recognition and livelihood. In recognition of his contribution to Indian fashion and craftsmanship, Gaurav Katta was recently featured in Forbes India's November-December 2025 edition, under the article "Game-Changing Leaders You Should Know About." The feature marks an important milestone and is regarded by the designer as an immense honour.

Looking ahead, Katta plans to expand his presence internationally, with aspirations to showcase his work in Paris and New York. His vision is to position Indian heritage at the centre of global luxury which will redefine couture as something rooted in legacy, craftsmanship, and enduring cultural value.

