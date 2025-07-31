PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE - FREDUN | 539730), is one of the Leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing companies in India. Diversified into Generics, Cosmeceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Mobility and Animal Healthcare Products, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Commenting on the financial performance Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said "We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26 with a significant year-on-year growth in net profit and healthy improvement across all key financial metrics. Our performance reflects the successful execution of our growth strategy and the continued demand for our diversified portfolio across domestic and international markets. Our generics portfolio continues to strengthen, with over 1,200 products currently under registration. Our current order book stands at over ₹200 crore, providing strong revenue visibility and momentum for the upcoming quarters.

We have entered the organized pet care market with the acquisition of a controlling stake in One Pet Stop through our subsidiary FRPL, giving us access to a loyal customer base and a tech-enabled, doorstep grooming service. This move complements our premium Freossi pet care range and strengthens our vision to grow as a holistic player in India's rapidly expanding pet wellness space.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry continues to see robust demand driven by increasing health awareness, focus on affordable care, and supportive regulatory frameworks. With our growing presence in generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility aids, and animal health products, we are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing value through consistent performance, product innovation, and expanding our global reach."

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

