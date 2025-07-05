Free Pain Relief Camp in Vrindavan on July 9-10 to Offer Non-Surgical Treatment for Chronic Pain

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5: In a significant step toward making quality pain relief accessible to all, a Free Pain Relief Camp will be held on July 9 and 10 in Vrindavan, offering non-invasive, drug-free treatments for individuals suffering from chronic pain and spinal disorders.

Organized under the divine guidance of Pujya Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji, this wellness initiative is being led by the RKM Foundation, in collaboration with Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalya Gram. The camp aims to address a wide range of ailments such as sciatica, slipped discs, cervical spondylosis, joint stiffness, and lower back pain using advanced manual therapy and holistic care.

Venue: In front of Akroor Village, near Pagal Baba Mandir, Vrindavan (Mathura), Uttar Pradesh

Dates: July 9-10, 2025

Timings: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

This initiative is being spearheaded by Dr. Rajneesh Kant, a nationally respected osteopath, chiropractor, and physiotherapist known for developing the Rajneesh Kant Method (RKM)--a unique, integrated system of spinal realignment and pain relief. With decades of experience and thousands of success stories, Dr. Kant's vision is to build a Pain-Free India by promoting early intervention and non-surgical solutions for chronic pain.

At the camp, attendees will receive:

Free spinal assessmentsOne-on-one manual therapy sessionsConsultations based on the RKM methodNatural, drug-free healing advice tailored to individual needs

This is not just a medical camp--it is a wellness movement designed to restore quality of life through realignment, awareness, and education. From senior citizens to working professionals and homemakers, anyone suffering from long-standing musculoskeletal pain is encouraged to attend.

With the sacred town of Vrindavan as its backdrop, this health camp offers a rare opportunity to begin a healing journey in a spiritually uplifting environment. The organizers urge early attendance, as slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information and updates, visit: www.drrajneeshkant.com

