VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Celebrating its 5th year of excellence, FIITJEE Global School, Vellore, a distinguished CBSE institution recognized for global infrastructure and holistic education, organized the "FGS World Records Festival 2025." Students attempted 9 team records and 16 individual records, establishing the school as the first in Vellore to undertake 25 consecutive world record challenges. The Individual Records conducted on November 15, 2025, were successfully completed and certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing 'Safe and Responsible Messaging Suggestions' Feature; Know How It Will Help Users.

A press meet was convened on the school campus, graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Ankur Kumar Jain, Correspondent; Prof. Nishant Tripathi, Deputy Correspondent; G. Pongal Punitha, Principal; and Rahul Kumar Ojha, Vice Principal. The occasion was further enriched by the participation of the individual record holders and their parents, who shared heartfelt reflections on their wards' remarkable accomplishments.

C. Navyanth Reddy, a Grade IX student, created history by successfully demonstrating 923 science concepts, definitions, and formulae within one hour under the category, thereby showcasing his sharp intellect and deep scientific passion.

Also Read | Howrah Shocker: Woman Drowns 3-Month-Old Grandson in Pond in Domjur Area, Arrested; Police Launch Probe.

Kabilesh Yuvaraj, a Grade V student, etched his name in history by accomplishing the "Longest English Literary Interpretation Marathon." Over 14 hours, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds of continuous performance, he demonstrated his passion for literature, creativity, and expressive communication, leaving a lasting inspiration for young readers and thinkers.

Grade XI student Sanjit Roshan N made history by completing the "Longest Lecture Marathon in Mathematics", delivering a 14-hour lecture that reflected his clarity, precision, and passion for teaching.

Ankit Saran S, a Grade VI student, made history in the category "Longest Urumi Demonstration" by performing continuously for 3 hours and 15 minutes, exemplifying his discipline, stamina, and profound dedication to preserving and promoting this ancient Indian martial art form.

S. Aneesha Saran, a Grade V student, created history in the category "Longest Classical Dance Performance on an Inverted Pot" by performing continuously for 2 hours, exemplifying her grace, balance, and dedication that transformed passion and discipline into artistic excellence.

Vaidik Ravindradutt Tiwari, a UKG student, has set a record by recalling and reciting 688 early learning facts in 15 minutes upon Prompt" shows his sharp memory and brilliance.

Ananya C V, a Grade VII student, created history in the category "Longest Free Hand Drawing Marathon" by performing continuously for 13 hours and 6 minutes. She showcased her creativity, focus, and passion, transforming imagination into masterpieces through patience, dedication, and artistic excellence.

Ajay Aadhavan E, a Grade VII student, created history in precision sports by achieving the world record for "Most Arrows Shot at a 20-Meter Archery Target in 2 Hours." He successfully shot an impressive total of 237 arrows, demonstrating focus, discipline, and remarkable skill.

Hemavathi S, a Grade IX student, etched her name in history by accomplishing the "Most Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 1 Hour." In just sixty minutes, she presented 907 concepts with clarity, speed, and analytical brilliance, turning mathematics into a celebration of knowledge and inspiration.

Shasini S, a Grade VII student, etched her name in history by accomplishing the "Most Abbreviations Recited in 30 Minutes." With 595 abbreviations flawlessly recited, she demonstrated sharp memory, unwavering focus, and dedication, turning consistent practice into a record-breaking achievement.

T. S. Charvi, a Grade V student, created history by completing the "Largest Origami Ball Mosaic." Over the course of more than 18 hours, she meticulously arranged 13,000 origami balls into a mosaic measuring 25.13 square meters. Through this extraordinary effort, she showcased creativity, patience, and artistic dedication while spreading the powerful message "Stop Child Abuse.".

P. Nethran, a Grade V student, created history in the category "Most Yogasanas Performed on an Inverted Pot in 20 Minutes" by performing 118 yogasanas. He showcased his strength, balance, and focus, proving how discipline transforms skill into art.

Bhadra M S, a Grade V student, etched her name in history by accomplishing the "Longest Podcast Marathon by an Individual (Minor - Female)." Over 7 hours and 50 minutes of continuous narration, she demonstrated eloquence, creativity, and passion, turning storytelling into a source of lasting inspiration.

Lakshana G, a Grade IX student, created history in the category "Most Multi-Genre Dance Performances in One Hour" by performing 21 dance forms. She showcased her grace, rhythm, and passion while celebrating India's cultural heritage through dedication, artistry, and vibrant expression.

Von Valentina M V, a Grade IX student, created history in the category "Youngest Author (Female) to Publish Most Poems in a Book" by publishing 40 original poems at the age of 13. She showcased her creativity, imagination, and passion, transforming dreams into inspiring literary achievements.

Prahan M, a Grade I student, has successfully achieved a world record in the category "Fastest Completion of 100 Dot-to-Dot Drawings by a Preschooler." On November 3, 2025, he accomplished this remarkable feat in just 43 minutes and 5 seconds, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement. This unique record highlights his extraordinary focus, precision, and creativity at such a young age.

FIITJEE Global School, Vellore, marked its 5th anniversary with the FGS World Records Festival 2025, achieving 15 certified individual records. This historic feat positioned the institution as Vellore's pioneer in world record challenges, inspiring excellence and global recognition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)