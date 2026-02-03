PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Khar Gymkhana witnessed an unforgettable night of music and celebration as Bollywood's powerhouse performer, Mika Singh, delivered a high-energy live concert in association with event partner Flying Frog World, drawing an impressive audience of up to 5,000 attendees. The iconic venue transformed into a vibrant hub of sound, lights, and collective euphoria, marking one of the most memorable live entertainment events of the season in Mumbai.

Taking the stage, Mika Singh delivered a non-stop performance that showcased his trademark charisma and crowd-pulling prowess. Popularly known as the "King of Bollywood Pop," Mika had the audience on their feet from the very first note. His setlist featured some of his most iconic chartbusters, including Subha Hone Na De, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, and Mast Kalandar, each met with thunderous applause and enthusiastic sing-alongs. The powerful artist-audience connection transformed the gymkhana grounds into a unified dance floor, capturing the true spirit of live music.

Beyond the musical performance, the venue offered a vibrant culinary experience that added to the overall festive atmosphere. The concert concluded on a high note, leaving the audience energised and enthusiastic long after the final performance. More than just a show, the Mika Singh live concert at Khar Gymkhana emerged as a celebration of music, community, and collaboration. With its strong turnout, seamless execution, and electrifying ambience, it set a new benchmark for live entertainment experiences at social clubs in Mumbai.

The event was initiated by Gaurav Kapadia, President, Khar Gymkhana, with the vision of creating an immersive live music experience, and was attended by ADV. Ashish Shelar, MLA, and Mrs Alka Kerkar, Former Deputy Mayor

The event was executed in partnership with Harsh Khanna from Flying Frog World, whose involvement played a key role in delivering a smooth and impactful experience. His expertise in managing large-scale live events was evident across all aspects, from artist coordination and technical execution to on-ground operations.

