Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): The third season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has emerged as a strong reflection of how far India's pioneering T10 tennis-ball tournament has progressed, according to a release.

From blistering pace and historic bowling spells to last-ball finishes and record-breaking totals, ISPL Season 3 has consistently delivered a high standard of competition, underlining the league's growing stature.

As the league heads into a high-stakes playoff phase starting today, the season has already produced several moments that have gripped fans with their intensity, quality, and composure.

Here are the top five defining moments that have stood out during ISPL Season 3 so far, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Vivek Shelar unleashes a 145.2 KPH thunderbolt: Raw speed took centre stage on the second day of the season when Tiigers of Kolkata fast bowler Vivek Shelar fired the fastest ball ever recorded in ISPL history, clocked at a stunning 145.2 KPH against Chennai Singams.

The delivery left fans stunned and quickly became one of the most replayed moments of the season. Shelar finished with figures of 3/15. The spell stood out as a reminder of how high the standards in ISPL have risen. More importantly, it showed the kind of talent that exists in tennis-ball cricket and highlighted why platforms such as ISPL are important in giving such talent a stage.

Abhishek Dalhor's historic five-wicket burst: Abhishek Dalhor has been one of the most consistent performers in ISPL, delivering season after season. In Season 3, he once again lived up to expectations for defending champions Majhi Mumbai, producing multiple match-winning performances and stepping up when it mattered most.

His standout moment came on January 16 against Ahmedabad Lions, when the fast bowler delivered a spell that went straight into the record books. He finished with extraordinary figures of 5/3 in two overs, a return that completely changed the course of the match. Using sharp pace and control, he derailed Ahmedabad's chase of 90, powering Mumbai to a dominant 27-run win.

A rare double hat-trick moment: ISPL Season 3 delivered a rare statistical coincidence as two hat-tricks were recorded against the same opposition, Srinagar Ke Veer, within the space of a few days. On January 27, Falcon Risers Hyderabad pacer Vicky Bhoir struck with three wickets in three balls during the second over, helping set up a six-wicket win.

Just two days later, Delhi Superheros bowler Firoz Shaikh achieved a similar feat, claiming a hat-trick while defending a modest total of 84. Delhi went on to secure a 25-run victory, turning the twin hat-tricks into one of the season's most talked-about moments.

Skipper Jignesh Patel delivers a last-ball thriller: Few moments captured the drama of ISPL Season 3 better than Jignesh Patel's last-ball heroics for Ahmedabad Lions. On February 1, chasing 84 against the Tiigers of Kolkata, Ahmedabad needed four runs off the final delivery.

Walking in at No. 8, Ahmedabad Lions skipper held his nerve, read the field smartly and placed the ball perfectly between the fielders for a boundary. The last-ball four not only sealed a memorable victory but also secured Ahmedabad Lions a place in the playoffs, delivering one of the most dramatic finishes of ISPL.

Tiigers of Kolkata's mammoth total of 149: On January 30, Tiigers of Kolkata produced one of the standout performances of Season 3, piling up 149/7 against Srinagar Ke Veer, the highest team total of the season. The innings was driven by Krushna Gawali's explosive 74 off just 26 balls.

Srinagar struggled under the weight of the steep chase, as Tiigers secured a commanding 93-run victory, the largest winning margin of the season.

With the playoff stage now set, the action intensifies this week. Ahmedabad Lions face Chennai Singams in Qualifier 1 today, followed by a do-or-die Eliminator on Wednesday between Majhi Mumbai and the Tiigers of Kolkata, with the winning team facing the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on Thursday. The season will conclude on Friday with the Grand Finale, played between winner of Qualifier 1 and 2. (ANI)

