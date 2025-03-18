PNN

New Delhi [India], March 18: Bakul Sawhney started his travel career in 2013 when his family was researching a destination for a summer vacation. After thorough research, his father selected The Oberoi Vanyavilas. This marked the beginning of his, or rather his family's, luxury travel journey.

THE OBEROI VANYAVILAS (2013)

The Oberoi Vanyavilas is a luxury jungle resort located on the edge of Ranthambore National Park in India, offering a blend of wildlife adventure and opulent comfort. It features 25 spacious, air-conditioned tents, a spa, and multiple dining options.

THE OBEROI RAJVILAS (2014)

Following an unforgettable experience at The Oberoi Vanyavilas, his father continued their luxury travel journey by choosing The Oberoi Rajvilas in 2014. This 5-star resort in Jaipur, India, is known for its traditional Rajasthani architecture, sprawling landscaped gardens, and serene atmosphere, offering a blend of luxury and cultural immersion.

THE OBEROI WILDFLOWER HALL (2015)

After a successful stay at The Oberoi Rajvilas, he visited The Oberoi Wildflower Hall in 2015. Located in Shimla, this luxurious mountain retreat was once owned by Lord Kitchener. It offers grand rooms with Himalayan views, a spa, and various amenities, including banquet halls for events.

THE OBEROI UDAIVILAS (2016)

Becoming a loyal patron of the Oberoi Group, he then experienced one of the finest properties--The Oberoi Udaivilas. Situated in Udaipur, this luxury hotel is renowned for its opulent ambiance, serene lakeside setting, and Mewar-inspired architecture. It offers a blend of traditional and modern luxury, with fine dining, a spa, and private pools.

TAJ UMAID BHAWAN PALACE (2017)

In 2017, his focus shifted from the Oberoi Group to the Taj Group, known for its philosophy of "Guest is God." One of the finest palace properties, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, gleams in golden sandstone and sits high above the Blue City, surrounded by 26 acres of gardens. This heritage palace hotel offers modern comforts while remaining an active royal residence. Guests can dine on traditional royal recipes, experience healing therapies at J Wellness Circle, and enjoy the grandeur of its domed lobby and subterranean Zodiac Pool.

THE OBEROI SUKHVILAS (2018)

His journey returned to the Oberoi Group in 2018 with a visit to one of its newest properties, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh. Nestled in the Siswan Forest Range, this luxury spa resort blends traditional Indian architecture with modern wellness and relaxation amenities.

THE LEELA PALACE JAIPUR (2019)

In 2019, during his board exam vacations, he visited JW Marriott Jaipur, now owned by The Leela Group. The Leela Palace Jaipur is a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur, near the Amber Fort, offering a tranquil escape with 200 rooms, suites, and villas, along with a spa, fitness center, and multiple dining options.

ITC GRAND BHARAT (2021)

Just after the second wave of the pandemic, he had the opportunity to experience the grandeur of ITC Grand Bharat, nestled in the Aravalli Range. This property, with its mesmerizing green landscapes and luxurious lounges, is an ideal retreat for relaxation.

SIX SENSES FORT BARWARA (2022)

His luxury travel journey continued in 2022 with a visit to Six Senses Fort Barwara. This 14th-century fort in Rajasthan has been transformed into a luxury all-suite wellness resort, offering a perfect blend of history, opulence, and sustainable hospitality.

