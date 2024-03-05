PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 5: The much-anticipated Ampere's new electric scooter - coined 'The Nex Big Thing' from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved two remarkable feats, securing two accolades from the prestigious India Book of Record. These achievements underscore Ampere's commitment to pushing boundaries, showcasing innovation, redefining possibilities, and solidifying its leadership position in the e-mobility revolution.

* The Biggest Electric Scooter Brand Logo Drawn on the White Sands

GEMPL has set a new benchmark by creating the largest electric scooter brand logo drawn on the white sands of Dholavira, located on Khadir bet island in the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary in the Great Rann of Kutch. Mounted on the soon-to-be-launched Ampere Electric Scooter, the rider skillfully outlined the iconic Ampere brand logo, resembling a navigation triangle - covering an expansive area of 17100 sq ft (179.8ft x 95.2 ft). The perimeter of the logo extended to 394 feet, showcasing precision and creativity. This record was officially confirmed on February 2, 2024.

* The First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck

Exhibiting unparalleled strength and capability, GEMPL has reached another historic milestone by becoming the first to tow a pickup truck using an electric scooter. The soon-to-be-launched "The Nex Big Thing" Ampere Electric Scooter successfully towed a loaded Pickup Truck weighing 1860kg, with an additional load of 140 kilograms (equivalent to two passengers in the truck). This extraordinary display of power and performance took place on the Road to Heaven in the Rann of Kutch, covering a distance of 2 kilometres. The record, officially confirmed on February 3, 2024, during a 15-minute run commencing at 3 pm, highlights Ampere's dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility.

These record-breaking achievements are a testament to Ampere's dedication to innovation and sustainability in electric transportation. Pre-booking of the scooter is now open, and one can pre-book the limited K2K edition for Rs499 only.

About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited:

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCL's EV ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the 'Ampere' brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private and its associate company, Bestway Agencies Private Limited, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 2.3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

