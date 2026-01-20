From Kolkata to Canada: Puchkaman Goes Global with Landmark Toronto Launch

Scarborough (Toronto) [India], January 20: India's fast-growing street-food brand Puchkaman has achieved a major global milestone with the launch of its first international outlet at 3315 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough, Toronto, Canada.

The opening marks the brand's entry into North America and positions Puchkaman as one of the few Indian street-food QSR brands to successfully step onto the international stage.

This is more than a store opening -- it is the global debut of India's street-food culture.

About Puchkaman

Founded in 2018, Puchkaman was created with a clear vision: to transform India's most loved street snack into a hygienic, standardized and scalable Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) format. The brand combines authentic flavours with modern food safety practices and contemporary presentation.Today, Puchkaman operates multiple outlets across India (Kolkata, Bangalore, Siliguri, Bardhaman, Bolpur, Singur, South 24 Parganas, Sikkim and many more to come) and has built a strong franchise-driven business model, serving thousands of customers every day.

Founders & Vision

The brand was founded by Sujoy Bose and Sk Saikat, whose entrepreneurial journey turned a simple idea into a nationally recognized street-food brand. In the early days, the founders received valuable support from Jayeeta Mitra, who played a key role in shaping the brand's foundation and growth path.

Adding strength to this journey is the mentorship and investment of Binod Kumar Homagai, Co-Founder of Wow! Momo, one of India's most successful QSR chains. His guidance has been instrumental in Puchkaman's rapid and structured expansion.

The Journey: Local Roots, Global Ambition

What began in the lanes of Kolkata has today reached one of the world's most diverse food capitals -- Toronto. The Scarborough launch reflects the growing global demand for authentic Indian flavours and marks the beginning of Puchkaman's international growth roadmap.

Toronto's multicultural market provides the perfect platform to introduce Indian street food to a wider global audience.

What Toronto Can Expect

At 3315 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough customers can enjoy Puchkaman's signature puchkas along with a range of popular Indian street-food favourites and fusion offerings -- all prepared with strict hygiene standards, consistent quality and bold flavours.

The outlet promises a vibrant, modern and memorable street-food experience in the heart of Canada.

Sujoy Bose, Co-Founder, Puchkaman, said:

"What started as a small dream in Kolkata has today become a global reality. Opening our first international outlet in Toronto is an emotional and proud moment for all of us. Puchkaman was built on the idea that Indian street food deserves a world-class platform, and this launch proves that our flavours have no borders."

A Strong Franchise Opportunity

Puchkaman's success lies not only in taste but also in its scalable business model.

The brand offers:

Low investment & high repeat customer potential

Standardized operations & easy scalability

Strong brand recall & emotional connect

Fast setup, quick ROI and franchise support

"Street food is emotional. Puchkaman makes it profitable."

With its international debut, Puchkaman now presents a powerful opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to partner with a proven, globally expanding food brand.

Looking Ahead

With Toronto as its global gateway, Puchkaman plans to expand further across North America and other international markets, taking the authentic taste of Indian street food to food lovers worldwide.

Puchkaman is no longer just a brand -- it is a global street-food movement

