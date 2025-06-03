From Ports to Pipelines: PHE Industries Scales Up Hydraulic Services Across Shipping and HDD Sectors

VMPL

Faridabad [India], June 3: In a strategic move aimed at bolstering India's infrastructure backbone, PHE Industries Pvt. Ltd. has announced a powerful expansion of its 'Recon Series' reconditioned hydraulic pumps and motors built specifically for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) machines (30-800 tonnes) and port cranes up to 800 tonnes.

Also Read | Tesla India Leases INR 25 Crore Service Centre in Mumbai's Kurla West, Near Upcoming BKC Showroom.

This development positions PHE Industries as one of the few Indian companies offering OEM-grade hydraulic solutions at scale and speed, slashing downtime and eliminating the need for expensive imports.

"We're not just filling a gap, we're redefining expectations," said Pankaj Srivastava, Managing Director, PHE Industries. "In HDD and port operations, even a few hours of delay can cost lakhs. Our Recon range is engineered to deliver performance without the price or wait of new imports."

Also Read | 6 Indian TV Actors Who Passed Away at a Young Age.

* First Indian firm to offer reconditioned hydraulic solutions for 30-800 ton HDD machines and heavy-lift port cranes

* Reduces costs and lead times for India's fastest-growing infrastructure sectors

* Helps critical industries maintain timelines in high-pressure, capital-intensive projects * Advances India's vision of self-reliant manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat

PHE Industries is a trusted name among industrial heavyweights like ONGC, DP World, Northern Railways, Sanghvi Movers, and Daryaa Shipping. With this expansion, the company is now eyeing international markets in UAE, Russia, Bhutan, and Nepal.

PHE's Recon Series offers reconditioned hydraulic pumps and motors that deliver OEM-level performance at a fraction of the cost. Each unit is precision-engineered, rigorously tested for durability and efficiency, and comes backed by a performance warranty. With a strong inventory and nationwide delivery capability, these units are ready for immediate deployment, ensuring minimal downtime for HDD operators and port equipment managers alike.This makes PHE a go-to resource for HDD operators and port managers looking to stay on track without waiting weeks for imported parts.

"Our customers need real solutions fast. Recon gives them the confidence to push ahead without compromise," added Srivastava.

Media Contact:

Jayesh Jayant

+91 85272 72926

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)