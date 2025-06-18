SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: While most people still invest in wooden furniture that loses its shine and value over time, savvy buyers are now turning to silver furniture -- a timeless combination of beauty, durability, and real monetary worth. And when it comes to handcrafted silver furniture in India, one name stands out: Eternal Handicrafts, founded by Naman Nahata in the heart of Rajasthan's royal city, Udaipur.

"Silver isn't just decor -- it's a growing asset. In the last two years alone, the price of silver has jumped by over ₹1 lakh per kg," says Mr. Nahata. "At Eternal, we help you decorate your home while growing your wealth."

Why Choose Silver Furniture Over Wood?

Wooden furniture may be common, but it depreciates quickly, requires regular maintenance, and loses charm over time. On the other hand, silver and German silver furniture:

-Appreciates in value -- just like gold

- Requires minimal upkeep (no termites, no warping)

- Looks regal and unique

- Lasts generations -- both structurally and in terms of resale worth

Example: In 2023, silver was around ₹60,000/kg. By mid-2025, it crossed ₹1,10,000/kg. Why invest in wood when you can own functional wealth?

Why Eternal Handicrafts?

With over 35 years of experience, Eternal Handicrafts isn't just another luxury brand -- it's a cultural powerhouse. Based in Rajasthan, the land of royals, Eternal brings the essence of Indian heritage into modern interiors through its handcrafted silver masterpieces.

What makes them different?

-Legacy of Craftsmanship - Since 1991, built by master artisans from Udaipur

- Skilled Workforce - Team of local artisans trained in traditional Rajasthani techniques

- Timely Deliveries - Luxury, delivered with precision

- Customization Experts - From concept to creation, built to fit your vision

- Global Reach - Proudly exporting to clients across the USA, UAE, UK, and beyond

"From a swing for your palace to a temple for your home -- if you can imagine it in silver, we can build it."

What Do They Make?

Eternal Handicrafts offers a wide, ever-evolving portfolio of silver and German silver furniture, including:

- Designer chairs, sofas, and tables

- Royal jhoolas (swings) and diwans

- Maharaja-style beds and side tables

- Pooja temples, chowkis, and thrones

- Decorative mirrors, consoles, and dressers

- Customised wedding gifts and statement showpieces

- Corporate gifting and bulk orders

Every product is unique -- handcrafted, not factory-made -- blending traditional design with modern sensibilities.

Key Highlights

- 11,000 sq ft luxury showroom in Udaipur

- 10,000 sq ft manufacturing unit with 50+ artisans

- Wide export network across 10+ countries

- Products made from precious metals (silver & German silver)

- Highly customisable designs for homes, hotels, and collectors

- Proudly Made in India, admired globally

About Eternal Handicrafts

Originally launched as Jai Bhikshu Enterprises in 1991, Eternal Handicrafts has grown into one of India's most renowned names in silver and German silver furniture. From its roots in Udaipur's Amberi region, the company now operates a world-class facility that brings together tradition, technology, and talent.

Their mission? To preserve heritage, empower artisans, and deliver handcrafted luxury that appreciates in value.

About the Founder - Mr. Naman Nahata

A visionary with a deep passion for Indian culture and design, Naman Nahata has spent decades building Eternal Handicrafts into a brand that blends legacy with innovation. Known for his eye for detail and dedication to excellence, he continues to lead the company toward a global future while staying rooted in Rajasthan's artisanal pride.

"At Eternal, we don't just make furniture -- we craft legacies. Each piece is made to outlive trends and become a treasured part of your story." - Naman Nahata

For showroom visits, custom orders, or to request a product catalogue, connect with us at:www.eternalhandicrafts.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)