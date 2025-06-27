PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: In a city known for its ever-changing foodscape, Camy Wafers has remained a constant favourite since opening its doors in 1985. What began as a small shop selling hand-cut wafers has today become a household name across Mumbai. Camy's offerings have grown with time, from their signature potato wafers in flavours like classic salted, masala, and cream & onion, to an entire range of snacks including sev, cubes, sticks, and other crispy delights. Yet, what truly sets Camy apart is its consistency, in supreme taste, texture, and the trust it has built over four decades.

In 2005, the family behind Camy ventured into the world of desserts with the launch of Celejor, a premium cake brand that quickly earned recognition for its elegant creations and celebratory charm. From birthday favourites and anniversary centrepieces to festive collections and made-to-order masterpieces, Celejor's cakes are crafted to suit every occasion and palate. The brand is known not just for its attention to detail and flavour, but also for its ability to bring joy to both everyday moments and milestone events.

Together, Camy and Celejor tell a story of evolution grounded in quality. Whether it's the crunch of a well-seasoned wafer or the sweetness of a beautifully frosted cake, both brands continue to deliver experiences that are familiar, festive, and always flavourful.

