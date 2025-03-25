VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: From the enchanted "Yes!" to the tender "I do," choosing 'The One' to share these special moments has become as significant as selecting a lifelong partner. Amid everyday life, as the vow of love blossoms into wedded bliss, it becomes a fairytale. Capturing these precious moments goes beyond preserving memories; it is about reliving emotions, traditions, and experiences for future generations. Influenced by epic Bollywood romantic films, today's couples desire cinematic weddings. Storytelling is essential through engagement photography, pre-wedding cinematography, or destination wedding shoots. Ivory Films weaves these moments into timeless visual narratives that blend high-fashion aesthetics with authentic emotions.

Also Read | Why is Shreyas Iyer Playing for PBKS in IPL 2025? Find Out Reason Behind KKR’s IPL-Winning Captain’s Inclusion in Punjab Kings Squad for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Ivory Films is embarking on an exciting global expansion. Having captured several international weddings last year, they are now set to open a new office in Hyderabad. This strategic move to deepen their connections with high-end wedding planners dedicated to creating extraordinary, out-of-the-box celebrations for their clients. "As we venture into this new phase, we are committed to adapting cutting-edge global technologies to enhance the Indian wedding photography landscape. Our goal is to elevate the experience for couples and ensure their special moments are captured with the highest quality and innovation. This expansion reflects our dedication to excellence and positions us as a leader in transforming the wedding photography industry in India. Together, we will craft unforgettable memories that resonate globally, " says the brother duo, Milan Kanani, Founder and Creative Director, and Abhishek Kanani, Director of Photography at Ivory Films.

With luxury weddings meticulously planned to perfection, Ivory Films elevates them further with its signature cinematic storytelling. Their decade-long legacy in luxury wedding storytelling includes high-profile weddings and engagements of celebrities, influencers, and prominent business families such as Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff, Karan Sehgal and Dhriti Mehra, and Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dubey, to name a few.

Also Read | BHIM 3.0: Bharat Interface for Money Now Smarter With 15 Languages, Bill Splitting and Family Mode; 3rd Major Update Since Launch.

As celebrity couple Karan Sehgal and Dhriti Mehra put it, "For our roka celebration, Ivory Films made sure every moment was captured in awe-inspiring and breathtaking. Our Roka Film was like reliving our special day all over again--each emotion, nuance, and lovely glance was recreated beautifully. Milan, Abhishek, and the team don't merely shoot it; they craft timeless stories. If any couple is searching for something more than chronicling their most special day- Ivory Films is the right partner."

To date, Ivory Films has succeeded in capturing more than 200+ weddings and 40+ pre-wedding shoots around the world, each a testament to its drive for excellence and the art of telling stories. Ivory Films is a storyteller, reaching beyond the stereotypical wedding photography to record the uninhibited laughter, furtive glances, and soft, unplanned moments that get so easily lost. Their cutting-edge cinematography methods involve 4K Ultra HD, 8K cinematic movies, AI-driven post-production, VR experiences, and drone cinematography, creating new standards in the industry.

"A wedding is more than just an event; it's a legacy of love," says Milan Kanani, Founder & Creative Director of Ivory Films. "It's one of the biggest days in a couple's life, and it's our responsibility to make it alive and most special by capturing the day's pictures, emotion, energy, and spirit. We meticulously craft every frame so that when a couple sees their wedding movie, they're transported back to those beautiful and memorable moments--the anxious anticipation of getting to the vows or the pure joy of the first dance. When my clients tell me they cried watching their film, I know we have done their story justice."

"A great wedding film isn't just about aesthetics--it's about storytelling," adds Abhishek Kanani, Director of Photography at Ivory Films. It is rightly said that a picture speaks a thousand words. It's about capturing those tiny memorable and intimate moments--dad's stealing glance at his daughter as she goes down the aisle, the groom shaking hands as he puts the ring on, the spontaneous laughter of the couple. These are the feelings that score a wedding in memory. Technology can polish the image, but the human interface makes a wedding video an heirloom. We don't merely videotape weddings; we tell a story that will be told for generations and treasured for a lifetime."

With their expertise in cinematic storytelling, fine-art photography, and cutting-edge technology, Milan and Abhishek continue to push creative boundaries. Their vision is to ensure that each wedding film is visually stunning and deeply personal, evoking emotions that last a lifetime.

Your love story deserves nothing less than cinematic perfection. Let Ivory Films turn your wedding into a timeless masterpiece--because every moment is worth reliving forever. Explore their stunning work and connect with them on Instagram - @ivoryfilms.in to discover your dream wedding photography.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)