New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 national highway projects totalling Rs 5600 crore in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh.

Four national highway projects with a total length of 219 km and costing Rs 3,775 crore were inaugurated.

This six-laning project from Kishangarh to the Gulbapura section on National Highway 48 will accelerate Ajmer and Bhilwara districts' economic and social development.

The six-laning of the Gulabpura to Chittorgarh section will strengthen the mutual connectivity of the Udaipur, Jaipur and Kota regions of Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts.

"The construction of a four-lane railway overbridge on National Highway 162A at Fatehnagar will solve the problem of traffic jam at a railway crossing," a release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

"Construction of high-level bridge on Chambal river in Mandrayal under CRIF was inaugurated today. With the construction of this bridge, connectivity will be maintained between Mandrayal, Karauli in Rajasthan and Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh."

Further, founthe foundation stone of seven projects costing Rs 1,850 crore and total length km was also laid today.

These projects will provide direct connectivity from the famous religious place Nathdwara to Udaipur airport.

"The construction of Pratapgarh bypass will reduce the traffic pressure inside the city. With the construction of the road from Raas to Biaora, the vehicles going towards Bhilwara will be facilitated. Tribal areas of Dungarpur, Udaipur and Banswara region will get better connectivity. With the construction of bypass in Sangwara and Garhi, the distance of Dungarpur-Banswara will be reduced by 10 km."

Thirteen animal underpasses will be constructed in Todgarh Wildlife Sanctuary on the Beawar-Gomti road for protection of wildlife, the release added.

In Rajasthan, an approval of 74 projects under Central Roads Fund at a cost of Rs 2250 crore was also announced during this program. "The work on these projects will start soon." (ANI)

