New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has approved a major capacity expansion of the Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline, doubling its throughput from 3.25 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6.5 MMTPA.

The expanded pipeline will pass through the five states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the state-owned company said in a press release.

"The project will meet the growing demand for petroleum products and strengthen the energy infrastructure of the country," it said.

The project, estimated at around Rs 5,350 crore, involves laying a 1,107 km long pipeline. The expansion will enhance the transportation capacity of the existing system, ensuring the safe, reliable, and efficient delivery of LPG to consumers across multiple regions.

Pipeline transportation, compared to roadways, is more energy-efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable, reducing carbon emissions in alignment with India's net-zero goals.

In addition to the pipeline expansion, GAIL has approved a 114 km natural gas spur line from its Vijaipur plant to the BPCL refinery complex in Bina, Madhya Pradesh. The Rs 450 crore project comes amid the expansion of the refinery's capacity and the addition of a new petrochemical plant, further strengthening the country's energy and industrial network, the release said.

GAIL has also sanctioned a 20-tonne-per-day Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Using agri-based feedstock, the facility will produce 88 tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) daily, supporting sustainable agriculture and promoting a circular economy. The plant is designed with a zero-wastewater discharge system, reflecting GAIL's ongoing commitment to green energy and environmental sustainability, it added.

The establishment of LPG Pipeline infrastructure is undertaken by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) based on techno-commercial feasibility studies. LPG Pipelines are laid from refineries to LPG bottling plants. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), established under the PNGRB Act, 2006, was established in 2007 and is the authority to grant authorisation for laying LPG pipelines. Entities that propose to lay, build, operate or expand a pipeline apply to the Board for obtaining authorisation under the Act. (ANI)

