Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Those looking to understand their creditworthiness and boost their chances of getting loans affordably can check their CIBIL score for free on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. The CIBIL score is assigned by the leading credit information bureau, TransUnion CIBIL, and represents one's history and experience with credit in a 3-digit score. While this credit score ranges between 300 and 900, generally, a score of 750 and above positions one to get the following advantages from lenders, be it banks or NBFCs:

- Faster access to credit, such as unsecured and secured loans and credit cards

- Higher loan amount or a better Loan-to-Value ratio (LTV)

- Pre-approved offers on loans and credit cards

- More affordable interest rates and terms By getting access to a free service to check their credit score, individuals can boost their credit readiness. To check their CIBIL score right away, interested individuals can visit the Bajaj Markets website or app. One can also get loans, credit cards and other credit, insurance and investment products from top partners on the platform.

