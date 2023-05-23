New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/SRV): Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, a leading insurance and risk management firm in India, has announced a partnership with Almond Solutions, one of India's leading B2B channel engagement solution companies, to offer embedded insurance and care protection packs to over 30 lakh B2B channel partners on Channelverse, a cloud-based channel engagement, loyalty rewards and experience ecosystem of Almond Solutions.

This industry-first initiative will allow Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd to leverage Almond Solutions' technology expertise and extend embedded insurance and care protection packs to 30 lakh B2B channel partners like retailers, carpenters, painters, etc., enrolled on Almond's Channelverse. The alliance will also make embedded insurance and care protection packs seamlessly integrated into the loyalty and rewards programs, providing a one-stop solution to the channel partners.

As part of the partnership arrangement, Gallagher India will facilitate easy insurance solutions through leading insurance companies in India across a few segments like lifestyle, SMEs, individuals, short and long-term trips, wellness, gadgets, and electronic products. The embedded insurance and care protection packs will be available to B2B channel partners on Channelverse very soon.

Talking about this partnership, Yashesh Sampat, Head - of Affinity and Association, Gallagher Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd., said, "We are excited to partner with Almond Solutions to offer our embedded insurance and care protection packs on Channelverse. This partnership will enable us to provide our partners with a unique value proposition, helping them to differentiate themselves from their competitors and better serve their customers. Such initiatives will definitely help in pushing insurance penetration".

Abhinav Jain, Co-founder & CEO of Almond Solutions added, "We are thrilled to join hands with Gallagher, a leading insurance broker in the market Our cloud-based b2b channel engagement and loyalty platform, Channelverse, offers a modern and flexible way for brands to engage and reward their B2B channel partners. This partnership will create tremendous value and trust between our clients and their B2B channel partners. This association marks a significant milestone for Almond Solutions in realizing its vision of becoming India's most trusted B2B channel engagement solution provider." said.

Gallagher is a leading provider of risk management services, general insurance broking and risk solutions in India. With a heritage dating back to 1927, Gallagher Insurance has grown to become one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. The company has over 39,000 employees and operates in more than 150 countries.

Almond helps companies efficiently accelerate distribution-led revenue growth. Since 2020, Almond Solutions has been helping enterprises of all sizes empower and scale their channel engagement with their award-winning B2B loyalty and rewards, interactive product education, and online events ecosystem, Channelverse.

