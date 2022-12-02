New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hikvision India showcased its latest AI video security products and advanced solutions with an elaborate display at the IFSEC India Security Expo 2022. The smart security applications enabled by advanced technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and IoT Security Tech got an overwhelming response from the visitors. The 15th edition of IFSEC India Security Expo organized by Informa Markets at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 1-3 Dec, 2022, one of the premier events of the Indian security industry turned out to be a huge success for the stakeholders. Akhilesh Shrivastava, IT advisor Uttarakhand Government and Rajesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, were the Chief Guests at the inaugural session of IFSEC India Security Expo. After the lamp lighting ceremony and Ganesh Vandana, they addressed the gathering by emphasizing on the need of quality security products and advanced security solutions.

Hikvision India hosted a special launch event during the IFSEC India event to introduce the eDVR Series into its expanding portfolio of security solutions for SMBs in India. Powered by embedded solid state drive (eSSD) technology, Hikvision's eDVRs are compact, durable, easy-to-use, and energy-efficient. All this means they are ideal for small-to-medium-sized businesses and residential applications. "We are happy to launch this innovative product eDVR Series in India. The eDVR Series is smarter, faster, more durable and more energy efficient than anything that's gone before, not only helping to minimize negative environmental impacts, but also delivering major energy and cost savings for our customers, " said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Hikvision India introduced the X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System at the event. It is powered by value added features like AI based threat identification, built in Artificial Intelligence and Real Time Video Monitoring, etc. Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System is an innovative product offering in the security inspection product segment.

Hikvision India booth has showcased its advanced security products and solutions at the IFSEC India Expo 2022. The discerning security professionals and visitors have expressed their keen interest in trending transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and IoT Security Tech at the Hikvision India booth.

While speaking on the IFSEC India response, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest video security products and wide range of solutions in front of partners, end-users and the system integrators along with visitors and new prospects at our booth in the IFSEC India Security Expo. The key objective to be part of the flagship event is to connect with the security industry peers, end-users and partners. This time IFSEC India is very special due to lots of fringe programs," said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

He further added, "Hikvision India is showcasing latest technological innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Technologies. We unveiled the latest products and solutions in the Video Security, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm, Inspection and Perimeter Security segments. We have also introduced Mobile Robot Products, Machine Vision Products and Logistic Vision Solutions."

The key highlights of the technologies and solutions on display at Hikvision India booth, included AI, ColorVu, Thermal and AcuSense Technologies. The product categories on display will be the Command Control Center, Hikcentral, Intelligent Traffic System, Video Intercom, Security Inspection Products, AX Hub and AX-Hybrid Series Alarm System, HeatPro Thermal Cameras, Professional Transmission Solution, and Smart Storage Solutions. Smart Home Cameras (Solar and Battery), Next-Gen Outdoor PTZ Cameras and Smart Locks were the key attraction at EZVIZ corner. The smartly designed Hikvision India booth showcased vertical solutions for Banking, Retail, Education, Industry, Smart Mobility, Healthcare and Hospitality verticals.

Hikvision India booth has showcased its advanced security solutions across product categories and conducted various fringe programs, including quiz contests to engage the visitors.

Hikvision India participated in the IFSEC India Conference on 1st December with a powerpacked presentation on the theme 'Top Security Trends, Apps and Solutions that will shape the future', it was presented by Gagan Lamba, Vice President, Enterprise Verticals, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

In the post-lunch session an insightful panel discussion was conducted on a contemporary theme 'Technologies that Enhance Corporate Security-Video Surveillance, Access Control, Transportation Security, Information Security and More'. Hikvision India was represented by A.L. Narasimhan, Vice President, Strategic Business Alliances, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. in the panel discussion. He shared key insights on security solution trends based on AI, IoT and Deep Learning technologies.

Hikvision India was the Premier Plus Partner of IFSEC India Security Expo 2022. The event was supported by some of the leading the associations, including APSA (Asian Professional Security Association), Global UAV and ASIS, etc. Ornately designed with a wide range of products and solutions at display Hikvision booth was the center of attraction at the event.

Hikvision India booth has received overwhelming response and applause from the key partners, trade visitors and key stakeholders at the IFSEC India. The IFSEC Security Expo concluded with the high footfall of security industry representatives and relevant visitors.

