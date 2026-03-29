New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Indian Railways has formulated comprehensive Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) policies to earn non-fare revenue through advertisement and branding initiatives. Under the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising policy, there are opportunities for advertising in circulating areas of stations.

Rail Display Network (RDN) policy enables digital advertising through screens and display systems in stations and circulating areas. In addition, mobile assets such as trains and coaches (both inside and outside) have been leveraged for branding and advertising under extant guidelines.

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Revenue earned from advertisements is a part of Sundry Revenue. The segment-wise Revenue details are available in the Annual Statistical Statement of Indian Railways.

All advertisement contracts are awarded through e-auction on the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) online portal. The bidder is selected as per the policy on Commercial Earnings and Non-Fare Revenue and the related Special Conditions of Contract, which outline the eligibility criteria for advertisers.

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For advertisements displayed in trains, prior approval for every Advertising Plan is mandatory and has to be submitted to the office of the Divisional Authority of the concerned Railway Division. However, brand selection for the display of advertisements is the advertising agency's prerogative.

An advertising agency is required to follow Central/ State Laws for the display of advertisements. Advertisements that are objectionable in the eyes of the law are prohibited. The following advertisements are not permitted for display inside/outside trains:

Advertisements for alcoholic drinks.Advertisements against background scenes which are erotic in character.Competitive advertisements from other modes of transport.

Advertisement from Private Insurance companies offering policies against Railway Accidents. Advertisements of Cigarettes, Bidis and other Tobacco products.

However, in case of any violation, an immediate corrective action is taken.

This information was provided by the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

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