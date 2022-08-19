Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Gansons Private Limited is among independent India's pioneering industrial enterprises.

It is a family-owned process equipment manufacturer and first-in-market innovator of tablet coating systems, granulation equipment, specialized process equipment, and material handling solutions. It was founded on August 19th, 1947, just four days after India gained its independence.

Also Read | IND v ZIM, 1st ODI 2022: Deepak Chahar Says ‘Have Picked Up From Where I Had Left Off Before Injury’.

Gansonsis based in Thane(Maharashtra, India) with global representation in UK, USA, UAE, Central Asia, South Asia, and South-East Asia.

Now in its 75th year of successful business, Gansons is a name to reckon with in pharma-tech and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Taking definitive strides in innovative industrial solutions since 1947, the growth of Gansons coincides with the growth of Indian indigenous manufacturing itself. Today, it is poised to celebrate this milestone platinum year, humbly reflecting on its role in the progress of the nation's entrepreneurial potential. A potential that became dynamic with the vision of a single man - the Late Gyanendra Nath "Gan" Banerjee - founding father of Gansons Private Limited.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Harare.

Over four generations of Passion, Perseverance and Perfection - the Gansons motto - the company provides processing solutions for pharmaceuticals, food, personal care, and chemical industries. Today, it is widely recognised for its flagship tablet-coating system -

TheGansCoater®. By volume, it is amongst the highest selling automated tablet coater to US-FDA, EMA and UK-MHRA regulated companies globally. These comprise 90% of Ganson's equipment buyers.

Gansons solutions have played a pivotal role in the global pharma sector.

As the world's most advanced automated tablet coating system, The GansCoater® has been instrumental in many drug launches and is geared for advanced applications including drug layering, functional coating, mini-tablet coating, multi-layered coatings, and sugar coating.

Gansons has played a key role in impacting widespread health issues such as HIV-AIDS, bubonic and pneumonic plagues and COVID-19, helping pharmaceutical companies in manufacturing drugs on a continuous basis to meet the demands of the day.

Gansons partners all over the world rely on The GansCoater® as a reliable and consistent performer - delivering the highest ROI and the industry's most outstanding value over time.

Gansons Integrated Granulation Suites are widely used to produce granules of high-volume blockbuster molecules.

In keeping with the need for decarbonization ofindustryGansons has engineered the world's first-of-its-kind inONE Laboratory Multiprocessing System for coating, granulation, drying, milling, sifting, and blending - all inONE. inONE is a cGMP-compatible processing solution for expensive and potent molecules, that allows the processing of smaller batches.

With a reduced carbon footprint, inONE is optionally equipped to harness solar power for operations. As the world's first solar-powered pharmaceutical laboratory platform, inONE consumes significantly less energy when compared to any conventional standalone laboratory system.

This is Gansons small but mighty lab processor that is revolutionizing pharmaceutical R&D; while making steady leaps toward carbon-neutral and sustainable manufacturing.

Gansonsclients include long-standing global pharmaceutical manufacturers, food packagers and FMCG products. These are names that form the enterprise ecosystem, due to the Gansonsservice commitment and company-wide policy: Fix first, questions later. Gansons also has established partnerships with Hanningfield, Aishin, and Gabler.

Commenting on the company's historic achievement of 75 years of successful business,

Ashis Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director, Gansons Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our 75th anniversary is a landmark achievement. It is an homage to the possibilities dreamt by a single individual that became viable business realities in multiple markets. Our work has benefitted the food and pharmaceutical sectors - sectors that we believe to be intrinsic to the lives of our own citizens and overseas citizens. As a manufacturing solutions company, we take this as a matter of both pride and humility and look to progress further and beyond with our promise of indigenous innovation."

The personnel strength at Gansonsalso includes senior management Subroto Banerjee (Director), PG Manjrekar (Executive Vice President), and Prabir Chakraborty (Senior Vice President - Sales) along withGansons450+ team.

References: Website: https://gansons.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gansons/

For further queries, please contact:

Mr Akash Sharma: +91 80511 11077 | Ms Anushree Chatterjee: +91 9820444715

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)