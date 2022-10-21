New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/SRV): By keeping both scientific and holistic approaches in mind, Majestic Garbh Sanskar launched the world's first Garbh sanskar mobile application in 2018, which has now been used by more than ten lack mothers across the globe. Garbh sanskar guru app has become the first ever Garbh sanskar app to achieve this milestone with the highest ratings on the play store and Appstore.

Garbh Sanskar guru app (http://guru.garbhsanskar.co ) offers 12 daily activities like yoga, pregnancy diet, meditation, moral stories, motivational incidences from a biography of great personalities, Garbhsamvad (baby talk), affirmative input, prayers, puzzles, right brain development activities, shloka, and spiritual reading.

Along with personalized and customized activities, this app also offers live prenatal yoga and weekly expert sessions. More than 70+ subject experts have prepared this content, which includes the best doctors from the nation, psychologists, Ayurveda doctors, Technocrats, Saints, dietitians, and Garbh sanskar experts.

Garbh sanskar guru app-based personalized and customized course provides daily activities per babies' age in the womb. More than one million expecting mothers are using this application to practice Garbh sanskar, and it is trending as one of the most promising and trusted pregnancy apps.

Many pregnant women knit sweaters, socks, or scarves for their babies, which is good. But now, in the age of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, such activities are slowly disappearing. Because of this, sometimes, expecting mothers get the sweet confusion about which exercises to do during pregnancy have the best positive impact on the baby.

Garbh sanskar has the solution for all the above questions and issues. At first glance, the term Garbh sanskar seems to be only some holy rituals, which is invalid. Garbh sanskar is the process of educating the mind of the unborn baby. It is traditionally believed that a child's mental and behavioral development starts in the womb, as it can be influenced by the mother's emotional states, thoughts, actions, and surroundings. Garbh sanskar is a pregnant mother's positive, joyful, and virtuous lifestyle. Even modern science recommends practicing suitable activities during pregnancy to be optimistic.

Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization (https://www.facebook.com/MAJESTICGARBHSANSKAR) was founded by four friends Prof. Jayshree Upadhyay, Daya Agrawal, Prashant Agrawal, and Prof. Hardik Upadhyay with a holistic approach for all expecting mothers to practice positive pregnancy as per the need of the modern era.

The ultimate objective of the Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization is to empower humanity for timeless happiness by nurturing the unborn child. Garbh Sanskar Guru App-based course is a small step towards that.

