Shetal Shah who was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra started her career as a lecturer in the electronics department. Shetal believes that you can play with your food. Being a food consultant she keeps on discovering new dishes

Shetal shah says as a cook one should prepare a dish with pure heart that adds a different taste in the dish. Shetal says Eating is very much essential to keep our body survive but more important to eat healthy and tasty and as food consultant shetal adds cooking is art through this art we can speed love humanity all around. According to shetal shah One can only put soul into the food by giving a part of theirs, that is cooking by all their heart and this is what Shetal is complimented the most.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, but to live each moment wisely, happily and earnestly.

It’s essential to negate a sedentary work life whenever you can. If something’s within walking distance, make the effort to travel by foot instead of by car. When you have time to spare, park farther than you normally would increase your step count suggests Shetal. “It is important to avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

Shetal says, deciding to make a change in your life is never easy. Breaking old habits and creating healthy ones can be challenging and even discouraging at times. However, it’s not impossible.

Believe that you can change. Half the battle in finding success is telling yourself you can do something. Ignore your negative self-talk and replace it with a visualization of you finding success in the changes you want to make.

Setting healthy goals is one way to come up with a plan on how to kickstart your new healthy lifestyle.

Eating small meals throughout the day is good for your metabolism, but eating the right things is what matters most Shetal quotes.

Shetal is a family person and she loves to enjoy quality time with her family. Be it outings, dining out or entertaining themselves at home.

Shetal is undoubtedly an amazing food consultant but along with that is a wonderful human too. During Covid-19 second wave lock down day by day situation was getting terrific and at its worse that time lot of senior citizens old age people kids any age people were losing their lives and lot of scarcity was in all daily essentials food grocery in such tough situation shetal shah and her team came out to help in all possible ways at many places in Ahmedabad and near by places in Gujarat they distributed grocery food packages water milk packets to needy people.

Shetal strongly believes in karma and she has unconditional faith in the almighty.