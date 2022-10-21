Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to introduce the Find N2 smartphone soon. The Find N2 smartphone will be launched as the successor to the Find N from last year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the device have been leaked online by tipster Digital Chat Station via a Weibo post. According to the tipster, the purported Oppo Find N2 will sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will get a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED folding display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone With 7.1-Inch Creaseless Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will be available in black, white and green colours. Oppo is yet to announce the launch date of the Find N2 smartphone. As the Find N was launched at the end of 2021, the Find N2 launch might also take place by the end of this year. Oppo India Evaded Customs Duty of Around Rs 4,389 Crore, Says DRI.

Oppo Find N2 is said to pack a 4,520mAh battery and will get a faux leather finish at the back. The handset will run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 UI. Digital Chat Station has also revealed that the production of Oppo Find N2 is underway, which hints that its launch will take place soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).