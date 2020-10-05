Singapore, October 5 (ANI): The recently-announced 25 per cent reduction in domestic natural gas prices to 1.79 dollars per million British thermal units (MMBtu) from 2.39 dollars per MMBtu on a gross calorific value basis is credit negative for upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) as it will lower their revenue from gas sales, according to Moody's Investors Service.

These companies are already grappling with low oil prices and a further reduction in natural gas prices will exacerbate their earnings decline. However, said Moody's, gas sales account for 18 to 19 per cent of the companies' upstream revenues.

Also Read | CBI Seizes Around Rs 50 Lakhs Cash During Raids at DK Shivakumar’s And His Brother DK Suresh’s Properties in Alleged Corruption Case.

After three consecutive price reductions in 12 months, India's gas prices are at their lowest level since November 2014.

"We estimate ONGC's revenue and EBITDA will decline by Rs 1,500 crore to 1,600 crore because of lower gas prices. The decline equates to around 0.4 per cent of the company's expected consolidated revenue and around 3.5 per cent of consolidated EBITDA for fiscal 2021," said Moody's.

Also Read | Texas Woman Stole Goods And Sold on eBay For 19 Years! Sentenced To Prison And Ordered to Pay $3.8 Million.

However, ONGC's credit metrics have sufficient capacity to withstand the decline in gas prices and remain supportive of its baa3 baseline credit assessment and Baa3 ratings.

In comparison, reduction in gas prices will lower OIL's revenue and EBITDA by around Rs 220 crore. The decline equates to around 2.5 per cent of the company's expected consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent of consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

"We expect OIL's credit metrics in fiscal 2021 to remain weakly positioned relative to its baa3 baseline credit assessment, but to improve and come back within its ratings thresholds by fiscal 2022 as oil prices start to recover," said Moody's.

Both companies are government-related issuers and their ratings incorporate the expectation of extraordinary support from the Indian government, it added. Consequently, their ratings can be maintained at the current level (assuming no change in the sovereign rating) as long as their baseline credit assessments do not fall below ba3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)