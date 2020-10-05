A Texas woman has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison after she sold stolen goods to unknowing buyers for 19 years. 63-yeard Kim Richardson has agreed to pay $3.8 million in restitution. Officials said 63-year-old Richardson, of Dallas, has “participated in a conspiracy” between August 2000 and April 2019. During the time period, she travelled to the United States, stealing items from numerous stores. The news came out after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secret Service, US Attorney Ryan K. Patrick. They announced the details in a news release on Thursday. Woman Caught With Pants Down! Shoplifter Tries to Steal Eight Pairs of Jeans By Wearing All of Them At Once (Watch Video)

Richardson sent the items via the US mail, Federal Express and United Parcel Service. Richardson received $3.8 million for the items and paid through different PayPal accounts she had set up, from different shoppers. Officials who investigated the case said it would be “virtually impossible” to identify all the people Richardson had sold goods to. She has been ordered to serve her sentence which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The news release reads, "Richardson stole items from numerous retail stores. She used shoplifting tools to disable security devices and would exit the store by placing the stolen merchandise in a large black bag she carried. Richardson assisted in the sale of the items on the Internet as well as packaging and mailing the stolen items." Teenage Girl Steals Private Plane and Crashes It Into a Fence at California’s Fresno Yosemite Airport (Watch Video)

Richardson pleaded guilty in December 2019. According to the press released, she was allowed to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a US Bureau of Prisons facility which will be determined "in the near future." It is not known if Richardson had a lawyer.

