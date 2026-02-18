VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 19, marking a significant milestone in his television career and further strengthening his standing as one of the most recognised actors on Indian TV.

Also Read | Why was Abhishek Sharma Wearing Mohammed Siraj’s Jersey While Batting During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match?.

Khanna's victory comes after years of steady work in the entertainment industry and a career-defining stint in the hit daily soap Anupama, where he portrayed the much-loved character Anuj Kapadia.

From Kanpur to the national spotlight

Also Read | Rini Sampath, Tamil Nadu Native, Enters Washington DC Mayor Race (Watch Video).

Born and raised in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Khanna began his professional journey far from arc lights and television studios. Before entering showbiz, he worked as a marketing professional in an IT company -- an experience that, according to those close to him, instilled discipline and strategic thinking.

Driven by his passion for performance, he transitioned to acting, gradually building his presence through roles in television shows such as Bhabhi, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, CID, and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam.

Industry observers note that while these roles may not have brought instant superstardom, they established Khanna as a dependable performer with emotional depth and consistency.

The Anuj Kapadia breakthrough

Khanna's career witnessed a dramatic upswing in 2021 when he joined Anupama as Anuj Kapadia. The character, portrayed as empathetic, emotionally articulate and progressive, struck a chord with viewers nationwide.

Television ratings reportedly surged following his entry, and social media trends frequently featured his character. Anuj Kapadia soon evolved beyond a fictional role into a pop culture reference point, with audiences praising Khanna's restrained yet impactful performance.

Media analysts credit this phase as the turning point that transformed him from a familiar television face into a household name.

Reality TV success

Beyond fiction, Khanna also made his mark in reality television. He emerged as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef India, showcasing culinary skills along with composure under pressure.

However, it was his journey in Bigg Boss 19 that drew widespread public attention. Known for its high-voltage drama and intense conflicts, the show saw Khanna adopt a calm and measured approach inside the house. Viewers frequently lauded his emotional maturity, leadership qualities and dignified conduct during confrontations.

Television commentators suggest that his victory reflects a broader audience preference for authenticity and composure over controversy-driven visibility.

A grounded public image

Despite his growing popularity, Khanna has consistently highlighted his connection to his hometown Kanpur and his non-glamorous beginnings. Fans and colleagues often describe him as approachable and grounded, traits that have contributed to his cross-generational appeal.

With a successful fiction career, multiple reality show wins and a strong fan base, Khanna is widely regarded as part of a new wave of television actors whose stardom is built on relatability and credibility.

As Bigg Boss 19 concludes, Khanna's journey from a corporate professional to one of television's most celebrated personalities underscores a narrative of persistence, reinvention and audience trust -- a trajectory that industry insiders say could define the next chapter of his career.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)