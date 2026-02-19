The group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 concludes on 19 February, with a final triple-header across India and Sri Lanka. While the eight teams progressing to the Super 8 stage have already been confirmed following Pakistan’s victory over Namibia yesterday, the final three fixtures will determine the final seedings and provide a platform for tournament debutants to sign off on a high. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (19 February)

Match No. Fixture Group Time (IST) Venue 37 West Indies vs Italy C 11:00 AM Eden Gardens, Kolkata 38 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe B 3:00 PM R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 39 Afghanistan vs Canada D 7:00 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 37: West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata)

The day begins at Eden Gardens, where the West Indies take on Italy at 11:00 AM IST. The two-time champions have been imperious in Group C, winning all three of their matches so far against England, Scotland, and Nepal.

A win tomorrow would see them enter the Super 8s with a 100% record and significant momentum. Italy, playing in their first-ever World Cup, will look to cause a major upset following their historic 10-wicket victory over Nepal earlier in the week.

Match 38: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

In the afternoon, co-hosts Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both sides have already secured their passage to the next round, having eliminated Australia and Ireland from contention.

This fixture will decide who finishes at the top of Group B. Sri Lanka, led by the in-form Pathum Nissanka, have been dominant at home, but Zimbabwe’s experienced bowling attack has proved difficult to break down in the humid Sri Lankan conditions.

Match 39: Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai)

The final match of the first round takes place in Chennai, where Afghanistan face Canada at 7:00 PM IST. Both teams have been eliminated from the tournament following the progression of South Africa and New Zealand from Group D.

Afghanistan, who were semi-finalists in the 2024 edition, will be disappointed to exit so early and will be eager to avoid an upset. Canada, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after their teenage sensation Yuvraj Samra scored a record-breaking century against New Zealand earlier this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).