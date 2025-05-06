HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: A two-wheeler offers a smart and convenient solution for everyday travel. From cutting through traffic to saving on fuel, it offers unmatched ease and independence. To make this goal more achievable, Bajaj Markets offers hassle-free two-wheeler loans designed to put a perfect ride within easy reach.

With Bajaj Markets, customers can explore a wide range of financing options tailored for both first-time buyers and experienced riders. The online financial marketplace partners with leading lenders to bring competitive interest rates, flexible repayment tenures, and instant approvals - all in one place.

Key Features of Two-Wheeler Loans on Bajaj Markets

* Attractive interest rates starting at 0.99% p.a.*

* Flexible repayment tenures up to 5 years

* 100% financing options for select models

Bajaj Markets simplifies the process by offering easy access to two-wheeler loans with minimal documentation and a 100% digital application experience. To enhance the borrowing experience, the marketplace provides access to a convenient bike loan EMI calculator. This tool empowers customers to compare different loan options, calculate their monthly payments, and choose an offer that aligns with their financial plans.

From fuel-efficient scooters ideal for daily commutes to high-performance bikes built for weekend getaways, Bajaj Markets makes financing two-wheelers easy and transparent.

Besides loans, Bajaj Markets also provides access to a wide range of other financial solutions such as credit cards, insurance and multiple investment options. Explore them on the Bajaj Markets website or app today.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer 'India ka Financial Supermarket'. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

