The first official teaser for the upcoming third - and possibly final - season of Squid Game was released on May 6. The previous season of the popular South Korean Netflix series premiered on December 26, 2024, featuring seven episodes. The upcoming season continues directly from Season 2, with several surviving characters returning - including the unfortunate and somewhat clueless protagonist, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

The teaser begins with Gi-hun being thrust back into the game arena, injured and battered. However, it remains to be seen how the other participants will now react to him, given that he was responsible for the deaths of several players in the Season 2 finale.

Returning characters from Season 2 include the enigmatic Front Man Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), Kang Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul), Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), Kang No-eul (Park Gyu-young), Cho Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), and Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), among others. A baby’s cry at the end of the teaser also suggests that the pregnant Jun-hee might survive long enough to deliver her child. ‘Squid Game’ Season 3: Did Production Designer’s Leaked Insta Post Spoil Ending of Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series? Find Out!

Watch the Teaser of 'Squid Game 3':

Following the teaser’s release, Squid Game fans began spotting intriguing Easter eggs. From the appearance of female VIPs (a first for the series, which previously only featured male VIPs) to the possibility that Jun-ho has finally discovered the secret island he’s been searching for, viewers have been quick to share their observations and theories online. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series.

Fans Spotting Plot Points in 'Squid Game' Season 3 Teaser

‘She’s Going To Burn All the Files’

THE GUARD NUMBER 011 SHE'S GOING TO BURN ALL THE FILES FROM THE KOREA EDITIONS IN THE FRONTMAN'S ROOM!! I'm sure the square guard left in a hurry, because of a fire. #SquidGame #SquidGame3 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/CtGELTqieB — MoxHub (@MoxHub) May 5, 2025

‘Female Vips?’

‘He Found the Island’

‘Is That Not Junho Right Next to Noeul?’

ok i could be wrong but is that not junho right next to noeul? like yes burn down that island twin#squidgame3 pic.twitter.com/I5mZsOdEOS — kendall (@kendalllovessg) May 6, 2025

‘Where’s Dae-ho?’

This is all so sad but where's dae-ho guys.. I only saw two seconds of him on screen. WHERE'S HE #SquidGame3 #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/6oIuVYT4Cx — hei (⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠) ekko's wife irl (@scarabestdps) May 6, 2025

‘Why Is He Wearing a Red Team Now?’

333 MyungGi : Oh! He was holding a blue ball in his hand , so why is he wearing a red team now?#SquidGame3 #YimSiwan pic.twitter.com/CgH5OrtTp7 — Kwang4Siwan (@Kwang4Siwan) May 6, 2025

‘Wearing Thanos’ Cross Necklace’

‘His Right To Vote Will Be Taken Away’

My poor Gihun was sent back to the dormitories in a coffin and his right to vote will be taken away...... 🥹😭😭💔😭#SquidGame #Netflix #001x456 #Inhun #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/2RYAPXpJGQ — アンディ-456~🔮 (@And_457_) May 5, 2025

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game Season 3 will stream on Netflix from June 27, 2025. While it is being positioned as the final chapter, there are reports suggesting that the franchise may expand into a broader universe, with potential spin-offs in development.

