New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/Fortuna Retail Private Ltd.): GemPundit has introduced 351 new gemstones and 7,188 new gemstones jewellery to their inventory in the year 2021-2022. In a short span of 6 months, the brand has come up with 78-plus new designs in the luxurious gemstone engagement rings and earrings category.

Providing high-end services to more than 120-plus countries such as the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, the brand has successfully become one of the leading producers of loose gemstones and gemstone jewellery. With 78-plus scintillating designs of engagement rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets, the brand has managed to set a benchmark for itself.

Despite the Pandemic that has had such a devastating impact on the world, the brand has not only managed to stay strong and firm but also come up with the finest designs creating history. A total of 1,824 engagement rings, 784 earrings, 1,008 gemstone rings, 1,680 pendants, and 1,980 bracelets have been added to their existing catalogue.

GemPundit is a leading online provider of 100 per cent natural loose gemstones and coloured gemstone jewellery. They come with a vision to bring a revolution in the conventional gemstone industry. The brand believes that traditional gemstone values combined with contemporary charisma are a match made in heaven.

With a profound team of skilled and highly professional gemologists and experts, this new-age brand has helped consumers get the most appropriate gemstone for them. At GemPundit, they offer a wide variety of certified exquisite gemstones such as Sapphires, Rubies, Emeralds -- and Natural pearl to semi-precious stones like Aquamarine, Tanzanite, Opal, Morganite, Coral, Amethyst, and Topaz, among others. GemPundit happily announces that they are the sole provider of exclusive and rare gemstones like Alexandrite, Padparadscha, Moldavite, and more.

GemPundit as a brand understands the thought process of the buyer, they try their best to provide the most suitable gemstone for all their consumers. They believe that gemstones are not just pieces of minerals but are rare, vibrant, and exquisite pieces that can do wonders in the life of the wearer when one has faith in them.

The company renders the authenticity of every piece they sell for they understand that gemstones can be beneficial if they are real. Fake gemstones can be of no good and one has to understand that buying them from reliable sources should be a must. With original and government-certified gemstones the team has garnered the attention of innumerable buyers who have kept their faith in them. The team as a whole provides carved, polished, and certified quality gemstones. Nitin Yadav, the CEO of the company has the vision to spread the wonderful and colourful world of gemstones, which is very simple and straightforward. He firmly believes that one day, GemPundit will be soaring high in the international market as well.

The brand has recently won the International Fame Award 2021. The award was presented to Sumit Beniwal, Vice President of GemPundit on behalf of the brand as India's Leading Luxury Gemstones Provider by the Real-Life Hero Sonu Sood. This award function was attended by the who's who of the corporate and glamour industry.

Sonu Sood congratulated the brand and shared some positive notes on the same. He added, "GemPundit deserves the achievement and with such endeavours, the brand is certain to acquire more. Congratulations on the well-deserved success.'' On creating history Sumit Beniwal felt extremely overwhelmed receiving the award and said, "It's dedicated to the whole team of the GemPundit family."

The brand provides 100 per cent genuine and reliable certificates from GRS, GIA, IGI, and more. These certificates are self-explanatory and define the authenticity of products. Sharing high-definition videos and photos with each product listed on their website makes it clear for the buyers to select what they want. The brand believes in redefining its inventory with new collections every now and then. Recently they have come up with another feather to their gemstone studded crown and proudly introduced gemstone engagement rings and earrings. These beautiful collections have created a phenomenon in the gemstone industry and the team is truly overwhelmed with the amazing response shared by their esteemed customers.

GemPundit has always strived to offer consumers 100 per cent authentic and certified gemstones and have an indefinite number of Gemstones including precious, mid-precious, and semi-precious. Other than these the brand provides additional services for all their beautiful customers - Astro Consultation, Pooja Energization, and Free Gem Recommendation being a few.

The well-trained 24*7 available customer service provides surety to all the buyers that they can interact with the concerned person anytime they want. Worldwide Shipping, Easy Returns, Multiple Safe and Secured Payment Gateways, and Transparent Pricing are some of the perks of shopping from GemPundit.

The brand goes above and beyond the process to sell high-value products to all its buyers. The manufacturing unit is set up in Jaipur where a team of experts ensures the purity of the product. Nitin Yadav believes in providing end-to-end services, starting from guiding customers on the different attributes of gemstones to culminating in an energization ceremony once the purchase is complete. Although the online process is completely transparent and robust, the brand also offers appointment-based in-person services where buyers can derive greater comfort from face-to-face interactions.

