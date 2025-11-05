VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), pioneers in real estate innovation and creators of award-winning projects across Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California (USA), has once again redefined urban living with the introduction of Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, a first-of-its-kind residential concept in India designed to make holistic wellness a measurable, everyday experience.

Also Read | Richa Ghosh's Coach Shib Shankar Paul Reveals How Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Played With Pain in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Knockouts, Says 'Dard Hai; Sochna Nahi Hai'.

After redefining how young, modern families live, through its ChildCentric® Homes, Gera Developments now brings wellness home, literally. Gera's WellnessCentric Homes are conceived as living ecosystems that actively nurture the harmony of mind, body and spirit through evidence-based design, curated wellness programmes, and community engagement.

Thoughtful layouts, pure air, balanced light, and wellness zones come together with guided programmes and community spaces that fuel the body, restore the mind, and lift the spirit. Gera's WellnessCentric Homes reimagine modern living by integrating wellness into both design and daily life. The concept moves beyond merely amenities and is anchored in wellness design, wellness amenities and expert-led services to deliver measurable wellness outcomes: better sleep, more daylight and mindful movement, bringing thought and rigour to what was once an intangible lifestyle goal.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Members of the Indian Cricket Fraternity Pour in Wishes As He Turns 37, Say 'Celebrating the Boy Who Dreamed' (Watch Video).

Residents will have access to yoga and Pilates sessions, aqua aerobics, nutrition consultations, personal fitness coaching and community wellness initiatives delivered through partnerships with wellness experts.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said: "From ChildCentric® to WellnessCentric Homes, Gera Developments continues its journey of transforming homes from static spaces to intuitive ecosystems that enable residents to thrive. In today's fast-paced life work has followed us home. Time for ourselves has shrunk. And while wellness continues to be desired, it is rarely sustained. We call this wellness inertia, and we set out to enable consumers to overcome it by creating an environment where pursuing a wellness lifestyle feels natural and effortless.

Gera's WellnessCentric Homes are designed around measurable outcomes from better sleep to balanced living and supported by a service ecosystem that integrates design, science, and lifestyle management. At the heart of it lies our vision of enabling residents to live unstoppable."

At the heart of the project lies the proprietary '3-tier Habit Infrastructure', a framework that helps residents adopt and sustain wellness through:

* Nudge - prompting healthy habits through design

* Support - continuous expert guidance and community programmes

* Sustain - flexible, personalised plans that encourage lifelong wellness

Adding resonance to this vision, Gera Developments announced Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Gera's WellnessCentric Homes. Known for his discipline, balance, and commitment to holistic fitness, Roshan perfectly mirrors the philosophy of the concept.

Actor and Gera WellnessCentric Homes brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan shares, "At the end of the day, we all are aspiring to enhance the quality of life for ourselves and our loved ones. Gera has put wellness at the epicentre of design, and that's what makes the WellnessCentric Homes such a masterpiece. They represent the future of living, spaces that inspire balance, mindfulness and purpose every day. I wholeheartedly endorse their vision and I'm proud to represent a brand that is changing how we experience our home & everyday life."

Speaking about the partnership, Rohit Gera, said, "Hrithik's association with Gera's WellnessCentric Homes goes far beyond celebrity endorsement. His discipline, commitment to fitness, and belief in balance reflect the very philosophy we've built into these homes. He embodies the idea that wellness isn't an act, but a way of life and that alignment makes this partnership truly meaningful."

Through Gera's WellnessCentric Homes, the company extends its vision of innovation and customer-first thinking, envisioning homes not just as places to live, but as dynamic environments that support healthier, happier and more connected lives.

About Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the Real Estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. GDPL prides itself on providing long-term value to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy at Gera of "Let's Outdo" rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs, and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera also introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. They have designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the Real Estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been Intelliplexes™, SkyVillas™, and The Imperium series. In their 50th year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative--Gera's Home Equity Power--by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing customer experience. Gera has also launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around the evolving needs of their customers. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several national and international awards on both, the product and service fronts.

Gera continues to be ranked amongst the Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ 2024 in India by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute for seven years in a row. This year, we have also been proudly recognised as one of India's Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate Industry and India's Best Workplaces™ in Building a Culture of Innovation for All.

Gera envisions raising the standards of Real Estate in India. As we redefine new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, we are consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)